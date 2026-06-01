How much do you know about Vinings? Take part 2 of the Vinings quiz and find out!

When I started preparing a quiz about Vinings, I discovered I had enough questions for more than one quiz. So here’s a second, bonus quiz about that community. If you want to take the first part of the quiz, follow this link.

Vinings, along with Fair Oaks, is one of the two Census Designated Places (CDP) in Cobb County, and is the largest CDP now that Mableton incorporated into the city. A CDP is an area that isn’t officially incorporated, but is locally recognized and identified by name. I’ve always found that a debatable designation, since East Cobb could also fit that definition, but isn’t recognized as a CDP by the census. But the census is going to designate who the census is going to designate.

But how much do you know about Vinings?

We run quizzes in the Courier nearly every day, and you can keep up with them by subscribing to our free daily email newsletter by following this link and scrolling down to the big green “subscribe” button.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. What body of water is adjacent to Vinings? Lake Allatoona Chattahoochee River Nickajack Creek Sweetwater Creek 2. What ferry took passengers between Vinings and what is now Buckhead? Johnson's Ferry Mayson's Ferry Pace's Ferry Turner's Ferry 3. What railroad line made Vinings an important town along the river? Western & Atlantic Railroad B&O Railroad Union Pacific Railroad Atlanta & West Point Railroad 4. Prior to the 1840s what Native American group occupied, for the most part, the side of the river where Vinings was later located? Creek Choctaw Seminole Cherokee 5. What Union general occupied the Pace house after U.S. troops captured Vinings during the Civil War? William Tecumseh Sherman Ullyses S. Grant James McPherson O.O. Howard Loading... Loading...



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Question 5