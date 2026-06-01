Marietta to celebrate groundbreaking for Rottenwood Creek Trail Phase 1

The City of Marietta announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the Rottenwood Creek Trail this Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. near Alumni Drive and Koger Drive. This portion of the trail is part of a long-range vision of an east-west connector trail between Kennesaw Mountain and the Chattahoochee River.

Screenshot from KSU Marietta campus map

According to the city’s announcment:

The ceremony will mark the start of construction for the first phase of the trail project, a three-mile section extending from Alumni Drive on the Kennesaw State University-Marietta campus east to Franklin Gateway at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex. Phase I represents an estimated $17 million investment in Marietta’s growing trail system. The Rottenwood Creek Trail is part of a larger effort by the City of Marietta and its partners to expand the current trail network and create an important connection between the Mountain to River Trail and the Bob Callan Trail. Once fully complete, the trail will help establish an east-west connection between Kennesaw Mountain and the Chattahoochee River. This project supports and advances the City’s goal to expand and connect the city’s trail system in a way that fosters recreation opportunities and transportation alternatives, including linkages to neighboring trails and other points of interest.

The city’s trail planning page gives the following overview of how the two phases fit together:

The project is currently divided into two phases. Phase I begins at Alumni Drive on the Kennesaw State University-Marietta campus and travels east to Franklin Gateway at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex. Construction is estimated to begin next year in 2026. Phase II begins on Franklin Gateway and travels south and east across I-75, terminating at the intersection of Delk and Bentley Roads, and ultimately tying into the Bob Callan trailhead at Terrell Mill Road. A concept report has been approved by GDOT for this phase. The next step for Phase II is engineering and design.

Here is a map of Phase 1:

WHO: City Council, City staff, and citizens

WHAT: Rottenwood Creek Trail Groundbreaking Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Near Alumni Drive and Koger Drive, Marietta, GA 30060