Long-time Cobb Superior Court staff member dies

Brenda Owenby, who served the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk’s Office for more than six decades, died Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Cobb County posted the following remembrance on its website:

Cobb County mourns the loss of a remarkable public servant, Brenda Owenby, who passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Brenda dedicated an incredible 63 years of service to the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk’s Office, leaving a lasting legacy of commitment, kindness, and professionalism. Brenda began her career with the Clerk’s Office on June 1, 1959. Over the next five decades, she became a familiar and trusted presence to countless residents who sought assistance navigating the legal system. After 50 years of full-time service, she retired—only to return shortly after in a part-time role, where she continued to serve for another 13 years. Her deep knowledge of court operations and her unwavering commitment to the people of Cobb County made her an invaluable member of the team. More than that, she was known for her warm spirit, her generosity, and the strong relationships she built with coworkers and community members alike. Brenda’s passing is a tremendous loss, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with her.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: