The Cobb Chamber announces its 33rd annual Give Our Schools a Hand events

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that three events will be held as a salute to education in Cobb County: the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony on October 6, 2022, and the Teachers of the Year breakfast and pep rally, both on October 25, 2022.

The events are part of the 33rd annual GOSH (Give Our Schools a Hand) events sponsored by the Chamber.

The press release describes the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony as follows:

At the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony on Oct. 6, the Cobb Chamber will uncover the handprints of the Cobb County and Marietta City system-wide Teachers of the Year with a crowd of students, colleagues, and members of the community. The public is invited to attend this event at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in historic Marietta Square, as the two honored teachers will leave their handprint legacy on the Teacher Walk of Honor.

The breakfast and pep rally are described below:

Continuing the salute to education, the breakfast and pep rally on Tuesday, Oct. 25 honors all Cobb County, Marietta City and post-secondary Teachers of the Year at Roswell Street Baptist Church. The day starts with an invitation-only breakfast for the teachers, principals and guests followed by a public pep rally, where local students cheer on their favorite teacher of the year. Attendees enjoy entertainment through dance and musical productions from our local schools.

For more information on GOSH, visit the Cobb Chamber web page about the events by following this link.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

