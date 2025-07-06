Quiz: Cobb celebrities, past and present

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 6, 2025

Many famous people were born in, raised in, or now reside in Cobb County. Check your knowledge of Cobb celebrities by taking the ten-question quiz below. At the bottom of this article, there is a list of links where you can explore the answers to each question.

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz, there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz

1.

This prominent actress grew up in Smyrna

2.

This Celtics NBA All Star was born in Marietta

3.

This celebrity chef and TV host is a longtime Marietta resident

4.

This country music star was raised in East Cobb

5.

This singer-songwriter who “never promised you a rose garden” is buried in Mableton

6.

This screenwriter from East Cobb created the hit HBO series “True Blood”

7.

This host of "Extreme Makeover" attended Sprayberry High School and Kennesaw State University

 

 
8.

This NFL head coach of one of California’s teams is from East Cobb

9.

This Marietta-born actor’s specialty was playing villains, perhaps best-known for his role in Terminator 2

10.

This Marietta-raised actor started acting at a very young age, and is known for roles in Easy A, and Cougar Town


 

Answer keys to the quiz

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

