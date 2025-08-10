Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 1 to August 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2

2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5130

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL

1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005598

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

3425 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006634

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

!!HIBACHI GRILL AMAZING BUFFET

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5729

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007000

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

!!WINGS AND BBQ

2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007134

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

!!DINING IN THE WALL CAFE

1185 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 454 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007153

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025

IHOP #4483

1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8292

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

POLLO CAMPERO

260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003749

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW

613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005637

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

HOME DEPOT/ HS & D ENTERPRISES

2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006286

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

HAAGEN DAZS ICE CREAM CUMBERLAND MALL

1154 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE K9 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5124

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006747

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

!!FORE SEASONS GOLF CLUB

4731 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007104

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #349086

3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26038

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001237

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23245C

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

WOODLAND RIDGE SENIOR LIVING

4005 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6307

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4753

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1132

3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4419

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

CHECKERS DRIVE THRU

3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004484

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

SBARRO #479

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 128 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004504

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

AMERICAN DELI

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 123 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006031

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

ANGRY CRAB SHACK

3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006090

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

BONNINS BAKERY

4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006313

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S

3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1010

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007120

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

COBB BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER

1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007192

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025

HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD

895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14045

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

CHEF CHEN

4924 S COBB DR SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24327

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

KFC #G135093

1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000238

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

GOOD KITCHEN & MARKET

116 MARGARET AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1306

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003728

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

KOKEE TEA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 164 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005706

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

TIMELESS KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

2769 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007122

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

DAS SWEET TREAT

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE 119 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007164

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025

BURGER KING #873

3740 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000861

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025

AUSTELL WINGS & MORE

3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14392C

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1348

650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5624

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025

ASIAN FOODIE & BUBBLE DRINK

3349 CANTON RD STE 201 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7679

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006842

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025

!!HARTMANN CENTER, THE