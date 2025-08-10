Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 1 to August 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2
- 2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5130
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL
- 1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005598
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 3425 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006634
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
!!HIBACHI GRILL AMAZING BUFFET
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5729
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007000
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
!!WINGS AND BBQ
- 2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007134
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
!!DINING IN THE WALL CAFE
- 1185 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 454 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007153
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-07-2025
IHOP #4483
- 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8292
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
POLLO CAMPERO
- 260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003749
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW
- 613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005637
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
HOME DEPOT/ HS & D ENTERPRISES
- 2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006286
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
HAAGEN DAZS ICE CREAM CUMBERLAND MALL
- 1154 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE K9 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5124
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006747
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
!!FORE SEASONS GOLF CLUB
- 4731 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007104
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-06-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS #349086
- 3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26038
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE
- 2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001237
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23245C
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
WOODLAND RIDGE SENIOR LIVING
- 4005 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6307
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4753
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1132
- 3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4419
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
CHECKERS DRIVE THRU
- 3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004484
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
SBARRO #479
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 128 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004504
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 123 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006031
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
ANGRY CRAB SHACK
- 3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006090
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
BONNINS BAKERY
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006313
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S
- 3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1010
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007120
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
COBB BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER
- 1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007192
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-05-2025
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD
- 895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14045
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
CHEF CHEN
- 4924 S COBB DR SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24327
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
KFC #G135093
- 1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000238
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
GOOD KITCHEN & MARKET
- 116 MARGARET AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1306
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003728
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
KOKEE TEA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 164 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005706
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
TIMELESS KITCHEN & COCKTAILS
- 2769 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007122
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
DAS SWEET TREAT
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE 119 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007164
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-04-2025
BURGER KING #873
- 3740 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000861
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025
AUSTELL WINGS & MORE
- 3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14392C
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1348
- 650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5624
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025
ASIAN FOODIE & BUBBLE DRINK
- 3349 CANTON RD STE 201 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7679
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006842
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025
!!HARTMANN CENTER, THE
- 729 LAWRENCE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007131
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 1 to August 7"