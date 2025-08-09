Keep Smyrna Beautiful update: document shredding, pollinator count and more!

Keep Smyrna Beautiful submitted the following update on upcoming events:

Great SE Pollinator Census

A butterfly on a purple coneflower (image provided by Keep Smyrna Beautiful)

This annual event is a citizen scientist project that allows anyone to participate in gathering data to help support pollinator conservation. If you need a place to count pollinators, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will have counting sheets available at the pollinator pocket garden located at the Smyrna Recycling Center (3475 Lake Dr) during open hours (8am to 4pm) on Friday, August 22. Learn more at the event website.

Document Shredding

Document shredding (image provided by Keep Smyrna Beautiful)

Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. to securely shred and recycle your documents! Our spring Document Shredding event takes place at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center in Smyrna. This event is free, but donations are welcome. Visit the website for Document Shredding event details.

Bulky Trash Amnesty Day

Smyrna residents can drop off their bulky trash items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd.) for free on Saturday, October 18, 2024, from 8am to 1pm. For Smyrna residents only. Proof of residence is required.

Monthly Recycling Center Tours

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9am. Tours will take place on August 15, September 29, and October 17. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/environmental-education/

Adopt-a-Mile Groups Needed

KSB’s quarterly Adopt-a-Mile cleanup will take place on Saturday, October 18. Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning up their mile of Smyrna roadway at least four times a year. This is a great opportunity for businesses as a dynamic team building activity that fosters corporate responsibility while creating strong community connections. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/