Cobb Master Gardeners workshop on seed starting at Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

The weekend before 2026’s first equinox, on March 20th with spring’s renaissance, the Cobb County Public Library Spring Book Sale will offer unbeatable deals on books. Alongside the “spring-cleaning” event, Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a couple of events to sustain and encourage personal growth—albeit through gardening and story.

On March 10th, the library will host Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb for its Gardener’s Night Out: Seed Starting event. This volunteer organization strives to cultivate conscientious gardeners, and on Tuesday evening of the 10th, at 6:30 PM, representatives will educate and guide adult attendees in a session to prepare or start a seed. They offer tips on germination and the transplanting of seedlings. All supplies will be provided for the event.

Following this on March 20th, Mountain View Library will host Smith-Gilbert Gardens for Garden Storytime. Nia Fitzhugh, education and program coordinator for Smith-Gilbert, will lead children (3-5 years) into the official first day of spring. It’ll be a Friday morning of reading garden-themed stories, singing songs, engaging activities, and sensory exploration. The fun begins at 10:30 AM.

Other events scheduled for March at Mountain View Regional Library are:

Art with Ayanna, Monday, March 2nd at 4:00 PM

Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 AM

(Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett)

Book-A-Librarian Tech Help, Fridays at 10:30 AM

Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond, Tuesday, March 17th & 31st at 5:00 PM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

+1 770 509 2725

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

