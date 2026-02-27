Cobb Master Gardeners workshop on seed starting at Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
The weekend before 2026’s first equinox, on March 20th with spring’s renaissance, the Cobb County Public Library Spring Book Sale will offer unbeatable deals on books. Alongside the “spring-cleaning” event, Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a couple of events to sustain and encourage personal growth—albeit through gardening and story.
On March 10th, the library will host Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb for its Gardener’s Night Out: Seed Starting event. This volunteer organization strives to cultivate conscientious gardeners, and on Tuesday evening of the 10th, at 6:30 PM, representatives will educate and guide adult attendees in a session to prepare or start a seed. They offer tips on germination and the transplanting of seedlings. All supplies will be provided for the event.
Following this on March 20th, Mountain View Library will host Smith-Gilbert Gardens for Garden Storytime. Nia Fitzhugh, education and program coordinator for Smith-Gilbert, will lead children (3-5 years) into the official first day of spring. It’ll be a Friday morning of reading garden-themed stories, singing songs, engaging activities, and sensory exploration. The fun begins at 10:30 AM.
Other events scheduled for March at Mountain View Regional Library are:
- Art with Ayanna, Monday, March 2nd at 4:00 PM
- Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 AM
(Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett)
- Book-A-Librarian Tech Help, Fridays at 10:30 AM
- Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond, Tuesday, March 17th & 31st at 5:00 PM
Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.
Mountain View Regional Library is located at:
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, Georgia 30066
+1 770 509 2725
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|16:00
|Art with Ayanna for Elementary
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|March 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Page Turners Book Group (Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett)
|10:30
|Preschool Storytime
|March 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|March 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|March 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|March 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|18:30
|Gardener’s Night Out: Seed Starting
|March 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|March 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|March 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|March 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|March 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|March 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hallow Stitchers
MARCH 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|March 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|March 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|March 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 30, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond
This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/23; 02/27
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
