January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,194,000 for 2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in  January 2026 : $245,000 for 4260 STILESBORO RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4770 HILLTOP DR NW1/2/2026$1,000,000.003828
4245 MAHALL CT1/5/2026$390,000.001748
209 PARK FOREST WAY1/5/2026$349,999.001508
2009 MCLAIN RD1/6/2026$495,000.003052
209 TENNIS COURT LN1/6/2026$285,000.001941
3128 MARBELLA CIR1/9/2026$403,494.002207
3802 BAYSIDE PSGE1/9/2026$345,000.001776
4790 GALLOWAYS FARM LN1/9/2026$540,500.002477
3797 CLEAR LAKE WAY1/12/2026$345,000.001770
2502 WOOLWICH CT1/13/2026$565,000.002541
5097 GWENDOLYN CT1/15/2026$330,000.000
4525 CAVALLON WAY1/15/2026$600,000.002967
2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD1/15/2026$1,194,000.004454
4260 STILESBORO RD1/16/2026$245,000.001614
3365 TIA TRCE1/20/2026$320,000.001446
5115 WALDENBROOKE CT1/20/2026$675,000.003270
2435 BROWN DEER TRL1/20/2026$280,000.001200
3728 MEMORIAL PKWY NW1/20/2026$370,000.001574
6351 GRANBURY WALK1/21/2026$810,000.003188
JIM OWENS RD1/21/2026$100,000.000
4523 MEADOW GREEN LN1/23/2026$690,000.003243
6321 CHEATHAM LAKE DR1/23/2026$415,000.001692
4980 PLEASANTRY WAY1/23/2026$535,000.002349
3999 SOUTHBROOK CT1/23/2026$250,000.002489
1714 BARREL HOUSE CT/ AMBER GLOW LN1/28/2026$250,000.000
1945 SEYMOUR DR1/28/2026$465,000.001990
4955 ANSBURY PL BLDG/UNIT 7/D1/30/2026$550,000.003105
5679 BAY HARBOR TRL1/30/2026$399,800.001950
4406 SINGLETREE WAY1/30/2026$390,000.002646
2987 OWENS MEADOW DR1/30/2026$295,000.001260

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

