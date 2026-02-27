January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,194,000 for 2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $245,000 for 4260 STILESBORO RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4770 HILLTOP DR NW 1/2/2026 $1,000,000.00 3828 4245 MAHALL CT 1/5/2026 $390,000.00 1748 209 PARK FOREST WAY 1/5/2026 $349,999.00 1508 2009 MCLAIN RD 1/6/2026 $495,000.00 3052 209 TENNIS COURT LN 1/6/2026 $285,000.00 1941 3128 MARBELLA CIR 1/9/2026 $403,494.00 2207 3802 BAYSIDE PSGE 1/9/2026 $345,000.00 1776 4790 GALLOWAYS FARM LN 1/9/2026 $540,500.00 2477 3797 CLEAR LAKE WAY 1/12/2026 $345,000.00 1770 2502 WOOLWICH CT 1/13/2026 $565,000.00 2541 5097 GWENDOLYN CT 1/15/2026 $330,000.00 0 4525 CAVALLON WAY 1/15/2026 $600,000.00 2967 2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD 1/15/2026 $1,194,000.00 4454 4260 STILESBORO RD 1/16/2026 $245,000.00 1614 3365 TIA TRCE 1/20/2026 $320,000.00 1446 5115 WALDENBROOKE CT 1/20/2026 $675,000.00 3270 2435 BROWN DEER TRL 1/20/2026 $280,000.00 1200 3728 MEMORIAL PKWY NW 1/20/2026 $370,000.00 1574 6351 GRANBURY WALK 1/21/2026 $810,000.00 3188 JIM OWENS RD 1/21/2026 $100,000.00 0 4523 MEADOW GREEN LN 1/23/2026 $690,000.00 3243 6321 CHEATHAM LAKE DR 1/23/2026 $415,000.00 1692 4980 PLEASANTRY WAY 1/23/2026 $535,000.00 2349 3999 SOUTHBROOK CT 1/23/2026 $250,000.00 2489 1714 BARREL HOUSE CT/ AMBER GLOW LN 1/28/2026 $250,000.00 0 1945 SEYMOUR DR 1/28/2026 $465,000.00 1990 4955 ANSBURY PL BLDG/UNIT 7/D 1/30/2026 $550,000.00 3105 5679 BAY HARBOR TRL 1/30/2026 $399,800.00 1950 4406 SINGLETREE WAY 1/30/2026 $390,000.00 2646 2987 OWENS MEADOW DR 1/30/2026 $295,000.00 1260

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.