January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,194,000 for 2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $245,000 for 4260 STILESBORO RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4770 HILLTOP DR NW
|1/2/2026
|$1,000,000.00
|3828
|4245 MAHALL CT
|1/5/2026
|$390,000.00
|1748
|209 PARK FOREST WAY
|1/5/2026
|$349,999.00
|1508
|2009 MCLAIN RD
|1/6/2026
|$495,000.00
|3052
|209 TENNIS COURT LN
|1/6/2026
|$285,000.00
|1941
|3128 MARBELLA CIR
|1/9/2026
|$403,494.00
|2207
|3802 BAYSIDE PSGE
|1/9/2026
|$345,000.00
|1776
|4790 GALLOWAYS FARM LN
|1/9/2026
|$540,500.00
|2477
|3797 CLEAR LAKE WAY
|1/12/2026
|$345,000.00
|1770
|2502 WOOLWICH CT
|1/13/2026
|$565,000.00
|2541
|5097 GWENDOLYN CT
|1/15/2026
|$330,000.00
|0
|4525 CAVALLON WAY
|1/15/2026
|$600,000.00
|2967
|2599 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD
|1/15/2026
|$1,194,000.00
|4454
|4260 STILESBORO RD
|1/16/2026
|$245,000.00
|1614
|3365 TIA TRCE
|1/20/2026
|$320,000.00
|1446
|5115 WALDENBROOKE CT
|1/20/2026
|$675,000.00
|3270
|2435 BROWN DEER TRL
|1/20/2026
|$280,000.00
|1200
|3728 MEMORIAL PKWY NW
|1/20/2026
|$370,000.00
|1574
|6351 GRANBURY WALK
|1/21/2026
|$810,000.00
|3188
|JIM OWENS RD
|1/21/2026
|$100,000.00
|0
|4523 MEADOW GREEN LN
|1/23/2026
|$690,000.00
|3243
|6321 CHEATHAM LAKE DR
|1/23/2026
|$415,000.00
|1692
|4980 PLEASANTRY WAY
|1/23/2026
|$535,000.00
|2349
|3999 SOUTHBROOK CT
|1/23/2026
|$250,000.00
|2489
|1714 BARREL HOUSE CT/ AMBER GLOW LN
|1/28/2026
|$250,000.00
|0
|1945 SEYMOUR DR
|1/28/2026
|$465,000.00
|1990
|4955 ANSBURY PL BLDG/UNIT 7/D
|1/30/2026
|$550,000.00
|3105
|5679 BAY HARBOR TRL
|1/30/2026
|$399,800.00
|1950
|4406 SINGLETREE WAY
|1/30/2026
|$390,000.00
|2646
|2987 OWENS MEADOW DR
|1/30/2026
|$295,000.00
|1260
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone"