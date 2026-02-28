Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, February 28, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 28, 2026, with a high near 69 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Dense Fog Advisory that is in effect until 10 a.m Saturday for portions of western and central Georgia. Areas of fog with visibility of one-quarter mile or less are expected.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 3:06 pm, 68 °F L: 66 ° H: 72 ° Feels like 67 °F ° few clouds Humidity: 48 % Pressure: 1017 mb 9 mph W Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 20% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:08 am Sunset: 6:33 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”