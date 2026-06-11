Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday June 12 to Sunday, June 14

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, June 12, 2026 to Sunday, June 14, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Weekend Events Calendar

Friday, June 12

Movies at the Strand: Jaws (1975)

Venue: Strand Theatre

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller Jaws, featuring Police Chief Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper, and shark hunter Quint as they pursue a deadly great white shark threatening a coastal town.

Age Range: Not specified

Cost: See link below for cost

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/movies-at-the-strand-jaws-1975/

Drag Bingo

Venue: Schoolhouse Brewing

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address: 840 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Description: Twisted Drag Bingo returns with host Brent Star, featuring bingo, drag performances, prizes, and comedy. Arrive early as seating fills quickly.

Age Range: Adults

Cost: see event website

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/drag-bingo-14/

Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta

Venue: The Battery Atlanta

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Description: Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free admission

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/farmers-markets-at-the-battery-atlanta-4/

Take-Home Craft: Dino Egg

Venue: West Cobb Regional Library

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: During library hours while supplies last

Address: 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Description: Pick up a dinosaur-themed take-home craft kit while supplies last.

Age Range: Children

Cost: Free

More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-12take-home-craft-dino-egg

Free Yoga at Aviation Park

Venue: Aviation Park

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: Aviation Park, Kennesaw, GA

Description: Free outdoor yoga session open to participants of varying experience levels. Bring a mat and water.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/free-yoga-at-aviation-park-2/

Marietta SoccerFest ’26

Venue: Various locations in Marietta

Date: June 12–14, 2026

Time: Various times

Address: Marietta, GA

Description: Three-day celebration of soccer, community, and family fun featuring watch parties, activities, entertainment, and special events tied to the international soccer festivities taking place in the region.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free unless otherwise noted

More Information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26

Saturday, June 13

End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Venue: Strand Theatre

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Tribute concert celebrating the music and legacy of The Allman Brothers Band, including songs associated with the legendary live album At Fillmore East.Age Range: All ages

Cost: cost varies, see website below for link to ticket options

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/end-of-the-line-a-tribute-to-the-allman-brothers-band/

Joy of Motion Family Dance Experience

Venue: South Cobb Regional Library

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Description: Interactive family dance program encouraging movement, creativity, and participation for children and caregivers.

Age Range: Families and children

Cost: Free

More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-13joy-motion-family-dance-experience

Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser

Venue: Switzer Library

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Mini-golf fundraiser benefiting the Cobb Library Foundation. Participants can play themed mini-golf holes throughout the library while supporting library programs.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: see event website

More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-13cobb-library-foundation-mini-golf-fundraiser

Marietta SoccerFest ’26

Venue: Various locations in Marietta

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: Various times

Address: Marietta, GA

Description: Day two of Marietta’s citywide soccer celebration featuring watch parties, activities, entertainment, and community events.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free unless otherwise noted

More Information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26

Sunday, June 14

Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Sarah Vaughan

Venue: Strand Theatre

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: See event website

Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Performance celebrating the music and career of legendary jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan, known for classics including “Misty” and “Body & Soul.”

Age Range: All ages

Cost: cost varies, see website below for links to ticket options

More Information:https://travelcobb.org/event/jazz-at-the-strand-the-music-of-sarah-vaughan/

Threads of Freedom Parade

Venue: Historic Downtown Acworth

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM

Address: 4835 North Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Description: Patriotic parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday with community groups, performers, and themed entries through downtown Acworth.Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free

More Information:https://acworthtourism.org/events/threads-of-freedom-parade/

Marietta SoccerFest ’26

Venue: Various locations in Marietta

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: Various times

Address: Marietta, GA

Description: Final day of the citywide soccer festival featuring family activities, watch parties, entertainment, and community programming.

(Cobb Travel & Tourism)

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free unless otherwise noted

More Information:https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26