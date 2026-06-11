Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday June 12 to Sunday, June 14

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, June 12, 2026 to Sunday, June 14, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Weekend Events Calendar
Friday, June 12
Movies at the Strand: Jaws (1975)
Venue: Strand Theatre
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller Jaws, featuring Police Chief Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper, and shark hunter Quint as they pursue a deadly great white shark threatening a coastal town.
Age Range: Not specified
Cost: See link below for cost
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/movies-at-the-strand-jaws-1975/
Drag Bingo
Venue: Schoolhouse Brewing
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Address: 840 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA 30067
Description: Twisted Drag Bingo returns with host Brent Star, featuring bingo, drag performances, prizes, and comedy. Arrive early as seating fills quickly.
Age Range: Adults
Cost: see event website
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/drag-bingo-14/
Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta
Venue: The Battery Atlanta
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Description: Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free admission
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/farmers-markets-at-the-battery-atlanta-4/
Take-Home Craft: Dino Egg
Venue: West Cobb Regional Library
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: During library hours while supplies last
Address: 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Description: Pick up a dinosaur-themed take-home craft kit while supplies last.
Age Range: Children
Cost: Free
More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-12take-home-craft-dino-egg
Free Yoga at Aviation Park
Venue: Aviation Park
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: Aviation Park, Kennesaw, GA
Description: Free outdoor yoga session open to participants of varying experience levels. Bring a mat and water.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/free-yoga-at-aviation-park-2/
Marietta SoccerFest ’26
Venue: Various locations in Marietta
Date: June 12–14, 2026
Time: Various times
Address: Marietta, GA
Description: Three-day celebration of soccer, community, and family fun featuring watch parties, activities, entertainment, and special events tied to the international soccer festivities taking place in the region.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free unless otherwise noted
More Information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26
Saturday, June 13
End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
Venue: Strand Theatre
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Tribute concert celebrating the music and legacy of The Allman Brothers Band, including songs associated with the legendary live album At Fillmore East.Age Range: All ages
Cost: cost varies, see website below for link to ticket options
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/end-of-the-line-a-tribute-to-the-allman-brothers-band/
Joy of Motion Family Dance Experience
Venue: South Cobb Regional Library
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126
Description: Interactive family dance program encouraging movement, creativity, and participation for children and caregivers.
Age Range: Families and children
Cost: Free
More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-13joy-motion-family-dance-experience
Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser
Venue: Switzer Library
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Mini-golf fundraiser benefiting the Cobb Library Foundation. Participants can play themed mini-golf holes throughout the library while supporting library programs.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: see event website
More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-13cobb-library-foundation-mini-golf-fundraiser
Marietta SoccerFest ’26
Venue: Various locations in Marietta
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time: Various times
Address: Marietta, GA
Description: Day two of Marietta’s citywide soccer celebration featuring watch parties, activities, entertainment, and community events.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free unless otherwise noted
More Information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26
Sunday, June 14
Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Sarah Vaughan
Venue: Strand Theatre
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time: See event website
Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Performance celebrating the music and career of legendary jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan, known for classics including “Misty” and “Body & Soul.”
Age Range: All ages
Cost: cost varies, see website below for links to ticket options
More Information:https://travelcobb.org/event/jazz-at-the-strand-the-music-of-sarah-vaughan/
Threads of Freedom Parade
Venue: Historic Downtown Acworth
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM
Address: 4835 North Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101
Description: Patriotic parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday with community groups, performers, and themed entries through downtown Acworth.Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free
More Information:https://acworthtourism.org/events/threads-of-freedom-parade/
Marietta SoccerFest ’26
Venue: Various locations in Marietta
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time: Various times
Address: Marietta, GA
Description: Final day of the citywide soccer festival featuring family activities, watch parties, entertainment, and community programming.
(Cobb Travel & Tourism)
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free unless otherwise noted
More Information:https://www.mariettaga.gov/1591/Marietta-SoccerFest-26
Be the first to comment on "Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday June 12 to Sunday, June 14"