Cobb Chamber to Present KSU Economist Roger Tutterow at July Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series will continue July 13 with an economic outlook presentation from Dr. Roger Tutterow, by a well-known Georgia economist, who will offer business leaders insight into market trends and economic indicators shaping the region and nation.

The event, presented by Superior Plumbing, will feature Tutterow’s analysis of local, state and national economic conditions as businesses navigate a rapidly changing economic environment. His presentation is expected to address factors influencing growth, investment, workforce development and overall business performance.

Tutterow serves as professor of economics and as the Henssler Financial Endowed Chair at Kennesaw State University’s Coles College of Business. He also directs the university’s Econometric Center.

Known for his expertise in economic forecasting and public policy, Tutterow has advised multiple Georgia governors and is frequently cited by national media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Bloomberg Television, NPR and The New York Times.

In addition to the economic forecast, the program will recognize members of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2026 and formally announce the incoming Leadership Cobb Class of 2027.

Registration for the event is open through July 8. Tickets are $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Parking will be available at The Battery Atlanta’s Red Deck free of charge for up to two hours. Attendees may also use additional parking options available through The Battery Atlanta. A security screening will be required at check-in.

Guest may register at https://tinyurl.com/yc5e5xfm.

The July event is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Henssler Financial, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Pure Melon, Classic Tents & Events, Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, and Verizon.

According to the Cobb Chamber, the Marquee Monday series is designed to connect business professionals with influential leaders and timely topics affecting the Cobb County business community.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Director of SelectCobb, and Melissa Cantrell of CDH Partners is the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.