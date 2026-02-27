Tap Into Cobb During Bubbles & Brews: Cobb Craft Beverage Month

The following press release was submitted by Cobb Travel & Tourism:

Bubbles & Brews, a month-long celebration of Cobb County, Georgia’s craft beverage makers, is back for its seventh year to shine a spotlight on local breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

In March, craft beverage enthusiasts can explore the Cobb Ale Trail to sample unique local brews. A free ‘BrewPass’ is available online or at participating Hop Spots, guiding visitors to each location where they can collect stamps and earn sweet prizes from Cobb Travel & Tourism. Guests can also earn bonus stamps on their BrewPass by attending Bubbles & Brews Events throughout the month. Prizes include custom Bubbles & Brews silipints, stickers, t-shirts, playing cards, and, new this year, koozies.

“The craft beverage industry in Cobb continues to thrive with new locations opening every year,” said Holly Quinlan, president & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “Since launching Bubbles & Brews in 2020, we have seen these small businesses adapt, change, grow, and flourish, making Cobb County a sweet spot for beverage enthusiasts. Each March, we have the opportunity to highlight these makers and recognize their role as a year-round tourism asset in our community.”

Sixteen of Cobb’s craft beverage makers are participating in the March 2026 event, including:

ASW Distillery (Cumberland)

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery (Marietta)

Broken Anchor Winery (Acworth)

Contrast Artisan Ales (Marietta)

Frog Rock Brewing Company (Austell)

Glover Park Brewery (Marietta)

Horned Owl Brewing (Kennesaw)

Lazy Guy Distillery (Kennesaw)

Mandatory Fun Beer Works (Smyrna)

Red Top Brewhouse + Kitchen (Acworth)

Reformation Brewery (Mableton)

Round Trip Brewing Company (East Cobb)

Schoolhouse Brewing (Marietta)

Skint Chestnut Brewing Company (Powder Springs)

StillFire Brewing (Smyrna) – Opening March 13

Viking Alchemist Meadery (Smyrna)

Thank you to our generous sponsors, Atlanta Magazine and Marietta Daily Journal.

For more information on Bubbles & Brews, visit bubblesandbrews.com.

