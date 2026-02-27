Tap Into Cobb During Bubbles & Brews: Cobb Craft Beverage Month

The following press release was submitted by Cobb Travel & Tourism:
Bubbles & Brews, a month-long celebration of Cobb County, Georgia’s craft beverage makers, is back for its seventh year to shine a spotlight on local breweries, distilleries, and wineries.
In March, craft beverage enthusiasts can explore the Cobb Ale Trail to sample unique local brews. A free ‘BrewPass’ is available online or at participating Hop Spots, guiding visitors to each location where they can collect stamps and earn sweet prizes from Cobb Travel & Tourism. Guests can also earn bonus stamps on their BrewPass by attending Bubbles & Brews Events throughout the month. Prizes include custom Bubbles & Brews silipints, stickers, t-shirts, playing cards, and, new this year, koozies.
“The craft beverage industry in Cobb continues to thrive with new locations opening every year,” said Holly Quinlan, president & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “Since launching Bubbles & Brews in 2020, we have seen these small businesses adapt, change, grow, and flourish, making Cobb County a sweet spot for beverage enthusiasts. Each March, we have the opportunity to highlight these makers and recognize their role as a year-round tourism asset in our community.”
Sixteen of Cobb’s craft beverage makers are participating in the March 2026 event, including:
- ASW Distillery (Cumberland)
- Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery (Marietta)
- Broken Anchor Winery (Acworth)
- Contrast Artisan Ales (Marietta)
- Frog Rock Brewing Company (Austell)
- Glover Park Brewery (Marietta)
- Horned Owl Brewing (Kennesaw)
- Lazy Guy Distillery (Kennesaw)
- Mandatory Fun Beer Works (Smyrna)
- Red Top Brewhouse + Kitchen (Acworth)
- Reformation Brewery (Mableton)
- Round Trip Brewing Company (East Cobb)
- Schoolhouse Brewing (Marietta)
- Skint Chestnut Brewing Company (Powder Springs)
- StillFire Brewing (Smyrna) – Opening March 13
- Viking Alchemist Meadery (Smyrna)
Thank you to our generous sponsors, Atlanta Magazine and Marietta Daily Journal.
For more information on Bubbles & Brews, visit bubblesandbrews.com.
Cobb Travel & Tourism is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, working to bring visitors to Cobb County. Cobb Travel & Tourism is the only organization positioned to market Cobb County and its assets as a 365-day destination. As the leading industry in Cobb County, tourism has a significant economic impact.
