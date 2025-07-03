Kennesaw considering proposed $34.5 million budget in ‘challenging’ year

By Rebecca Gaunt

The City of Kennesaw’s proposed $34.5 million budget for fiscal year 2026 reflects current economic uncertainties, while maintaining a steady millage rate of 7.75 mills.

The highlights include: $635,570 to go to the city’s reserve account, a 3% cost of living increase for city employees, and an increase in the general fund budget of 7.7% from 2025, largely tied to personnel costs.

The City Council approved a reduction in the millage rate from 8 mills last year.

City manager Jeff Drobney warned that the city is facing a noticeable slowdown in development that he attributed to rising construction costs, influenced by inflation and increased tariffs on building materials, and higher interest rates.

“This shift has led to lower revenue projections in several key areas for FY 26,” he said.

Seven months into fiscal year 2025, building permits, architectural plan review services, plumbing, HVAC, grading, and electrical permits are only at 44% of the projected revenue, which was $842,000. Actual revenue is $371,436.

There are also increased costs across all sectors of the budget.

“These factors have combined to make FY 26 one of the most financially constrained and challenging in recent memory,” Drobney said.

The proposed budget allows for the hiring of two new full-time positions pending a final review of revenues: a building maintenance custodian to perform general janitorial and light maintenance work at the new public safety facility and a horticulture technician at Smith-Gilbert Gardens to maintain its 17 acres.

It also allows for the hiring of two part-time seasonal workers at Adams Park to support the growing number of tournaments and sporting events that generate revenue for the city.

Drobney told the Council that the budget considers the results of a 2022 community survey in which respondents prioritized wanting improvements in traffic and congestion, street maintenance, quality of police services, code enforcement, and recreational programs.

The budget and full presentation are available on the city website: FY 26 Special Budget Work Session • Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk