Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 31, 2026, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are expected mainly over central Georgia through this evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds can be expected with any storms that form.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:27 am, 71 °F L: 68 ° H: 72 ° Feels like 71 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 76 % Pressure: 1017 mb 13 mph E Wind Gust: 20 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:28 am Sunset: 8:43 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday

A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”