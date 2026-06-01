Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 22 to May 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CAMP’S KITCHEN AND BAR

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002727

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

MCALISTER’S DELI

2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002331

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

CHEESEBURGER BOBBY’S

125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22947C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #690

2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23409C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

EL SALVADOR BAKERY

172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22122

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN

2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4356

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

ANTOJITOS & ICE CREAM

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003421

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

CARIBBEAN SPICE

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003800

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

GIMME THAT SUGAR – BASE

2243 KILMORY DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004867

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

GIMME THAT SUGAR – MOBILE

2243 KILMORY DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004868

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

GREEN COYOTE COBB

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005643

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

COMPLETOS BURGER

2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006163

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006803

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

1250 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4687

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

HOANG LONG RESTAURANT

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 131 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000019

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

SPRING RESTAURANT

90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002299

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

DAILY BREAD CAFE

531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000970

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

LOLITA’S PARLOUR

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002888

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

THIRD DOOR, THE

131 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004523

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

LOLITA’S PARLOUR – BASE

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004666

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – BASE

540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005974

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – MOBILE

540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005975

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

TODO RICO RESTAURANT

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

FUZE KITCHEN

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006284

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

!!TOWER ROAD POST ACUTE

26 TOWER RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-6947

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006467

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

FUZE KITCHEN – BASE

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006846

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

FRENCH TOAST

2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006883

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

MCDONALDS

2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006887

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734

1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000921

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE

31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7783

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

BLUE MOON PIZZA

2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11534

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29

921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13183C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

575 BISTRO

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 466 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001887

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003145

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

JACOBS JAVA CAFE

1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003798

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

PONKO CHICKEN

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004121

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

BRAZIL PIZZA

279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004687

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006263

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

CAPRICHITOS SWEET ANTOJITOS

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 206 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006529

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

BLENDED SMOOTHIE & JUICE BAR

3625 DALLAS HWY STE 680 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006750

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS

93 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006894

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

!!BOLIVAR COFFEE

1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 1-Z MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007054

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026

SNOW ON THE SQUARE

31 MILL ST NE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8624

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002884

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026

GUSTO!

688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004743

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026

MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET