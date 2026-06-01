Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 22 to May 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CAMP’S KITCHEN AND BAR
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002727
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
MCALISTER’S DELI
- 2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002331
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
CHEESEBURGER BOBBY’S
- 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22947C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #690
- 2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23409C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
EL SALVADOR BAKERY
- 172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22122
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN
- 2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4356
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
ANTOJITOS & ICE CREAM
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003421
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
CARIBBEAN SPICE
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003800
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
GIMME THAT SUGAR – BASE
- 2243 KILMORY DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004867
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
GIMME THAT SUGAR – MOBILE
- 2243 KILMORY DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004868
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005643
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
COMPLETOS BURGER
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006163
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW
- 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006803
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2026
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD
- 1250 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4687
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
HOANG LONG RESTAURANT
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 131 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000019
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
SPRING RESTAURANT
- 90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002299
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
DAILY BREAD CAFE
- 531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000970
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
LOLITA’S PARLOUR
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002888
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
THIRD DOOR, THE
- 131 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004523
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
LOLITA’S PARLOUR – BASE
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004666
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – BASE
- 540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005974
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – MOBILE
- 540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005975
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006093
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
TODO RICO RESTAURANT
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006201
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
FUZE KITCHEN
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006284
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
!!TOWER ROAD POST ACUTE
- 26 TOWER RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-6947
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006467
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
FUZE KITCHEN – BASE
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006846
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
FRENCH TOAST
- 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006883
- Last Inspection Score: 62
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
MCDONALDS
- 2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006887
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734
- 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000921
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE
- 31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7783
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
BLUE MOON PIZZA
- 2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11534
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
AMERICAN LEGION POST #29
- 921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13183C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
575 BISTRO
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 466 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001887
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003145
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
JACOBS JAVA CAFE
- 1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003798
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
PONKO CHICKEN
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004121
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
BRAZIL PIZZA
- 279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004687
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006263
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
CAPRICHITOS SWEET ANTOJITOS
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 206 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006529
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
BLENDED SMOOTHIE & JUICE BAR
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 680 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006750
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS
- 93 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006894
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
!!BOLIVAR COFFEE
- 1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 1-Z MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007054
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026
SNOW ON THE SQUARE
- 31 MILL ST NE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8624
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002884
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026
GUSTO!
- 688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004743
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026
MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET
- 23 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005186
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2026
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