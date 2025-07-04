Cobb Collaborative Celebrates New Little Free Library Installation in Powder Springs

Cobb Collaborative submitted this report on the latest installation of a Little Free Library, this one in Powder Springs:

On Wednesday, June 26th, community members and city officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Cobb Collaborative’s newest Little Free Library, located in the City of Powder Springs. The bright and sunny day marked the city’s fourth Little Free Library installation, expanding access to free books for children and families in the area.

Travis Landrum, Director of Parks and Recreation for Powder Springs, reflected on the importance of this addition to the city: “The opportunity to bring reading opportunities to kids and the community adds a great asset to our park infrastructure and the experiences we offer here in the city.”

Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust shared his appreciation for his city’s emphasis on literacy: “I’m so proud that our state of Georgia, and the City of Powder Springs, is putting a focus on reading. We know that 62% of students are not reading on grade level by third grade—and access to books like this can help change that.”

He added, “We’re thankful for these Little Free Libraries that make books readily available for young students to take home. It helps families build the habit of reading together.”

The City of Powder Springs also partners with Cobb Collaborative on the Mayor’s Reading Club, an ongoing initiative to promote early literacy. Each month, the Collaborative delivers children’s books and family-friendly activities to two locations: the Powder Springs Library and The Book Worm Bookstore. Families are encouraged to take the kit home to enjoy reading and learning together.

Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton emphasized how early reading experiences can shape a child’s future: “Print awareness is an important concept, knowing how books work, understanding left-to-right reading, and recognizing the parts of a book. These are all foundational skills in the science of reading,” she said. “We’re excited to expand this opportunity for children to grab a book or two, snuggle up with a caregiver, and develop a love of reading and then come back and switch it out for another book.”

Barton closed with a hopeful note: “Hopefully, number four is not the end. Together, we can keep growing and improving access to books and strengthening literacy for our youngest learners.”

Cobb Collaborative is proud to partner with local communities and cities like Powder Springs to support families, promote literacy, and ensure all children are set up for lifelong success.

About Cobb Collaborative: Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens that share ideas, expertise, and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County residents. The Collaborative serves as the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign. For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org.