Friends of Smyrna Library to host novelist Pamela Terry for an evening of conversation and community

The Friends of Smyrna Library submitted the following announcement:

The Friends of Smyrna Library will host beloved Smyrna novelist Pamela Terry for an evening of conversation and community.

The event, scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at the Reed House, will feature a thoughtful discussion with Terry, known for her beautifully crafted Southern fiction. Guests will enjoy light refreshments, a book signing, and the opportunity to connect with fellow readers in a cozy, intimate setting.

A lifelong Southerner, Terry learned the power of storytelling at a very early age. She is the author of The Sweet Taste of Muscadines and the internationally popular blog From the House of Edward, which was named one of the top ten home blogs of the year by London’s The Telegraph.

“Pamela Terry has made a name for herself as a powerful storyteller, and we are delighted she will be sharing her insights with the Smyrna community,” said Shannon McCray, secretary of the Friends of Smyrna Library and the event’s organizer. “The Friends of Smyrna Library has been looking forward to welcoming Pamela Terry for a while, and we know it will be a one-of-a-kind evening that the Smyrna community will relish.”

Terry lives in Georgia with her songwriter husband, Pat, and their three dogs, Apple, Andrew, and George. She travels to the Scottish Highlands as frequently as possible.

Thanks to the support of Annell Garcia Gerson of Book Miser, guests will be able to pre-order Pamela Terry’s books, with reserved copies available at the event. To pre-order copies, please visit square.link/u/6jMKh5cv.

The Reed House is at 3080 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Early registration through Eventbrite is encouraged to help the Friends of Smyrna Library plan for the evening.

This event is part of the Friends of Smyrna Library’s ongoing mission to bring enriching literary and cultural programming to the Smyrna community. For more details and to register, please visit eventbrite.com/e/1296258918319?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information about the Friends of Smyrna Library and future events, please visit FriendsOfSmyrnaLibrary.com.

About Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) is an independent, non-profit volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Public Library through fundraising events and volunteer activities. FOSL is a member of the Friends of Libraries USA and Friends of Georgia Libraries and is one of the most active Friends chapters in Georgia. For more information, visit FriendsOfSmyrnaLibrary.com.