YMCA of Metro Atlanta to host Healthy Kids Day events tomorrow, April 26

YMCA of Metro Atlanta distributed the following news release:

What: The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will host free community events at 19 YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations on Saturday, April 26 to celebrate Healthy Kids Day. In addition, the organization will celebrate Community Day and offer complimentary access to Y facilities across metro Atlanta.

This year’s festivities will include family-friendly attractions such as games, exercise demonstrations, obstacle courses, and inflatable bouncy houses.

The day will also feature an appearance by the Gas South mascot Mr. Meter at Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA. Additionally, select YMCA locations will offer pickleball demonstrations, giving attendees the chance to learn and try out this growing sport.

For more information on festival locations and times, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/healthykidsday.

Where/When:

Here are the three Cobb County locations:

McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA at 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Northeast Cobb Family YMCA at 3010 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Northwest Family YMCA at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Who: Since 1858, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the YMCA has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community.

Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides the backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all.