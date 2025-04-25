Cobb Senior Expo “jam-packed with people” learning about aging services

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Cobb County Senior Expo:

The Cobb County Senior Expo was jam-packed with people wanting to learn more about aging and the services available.

There were lots of health-related booths from Northside Hospital, Wellstar Hospital, Cobb & Douglas Public Health Dept and many others.

There were also lots of civic organizations, services and organizations that are available to help seniors. The East Cobb, Atlanta Latino, Smyrna and South Cobb Lions Clubs were present to conduct vision screenings and inform the public of our global causes including vision, environment, diabetes awareness and hunger relief.

It was a lot of fun. We appreciate Cobb County Senior Services for inviting us to participate.