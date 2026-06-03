City of Austell passes Downtown Overlay District

Austell Ward 1 City Councilman Derek Caffe posted the following announcement to the Create Austell Facebook group, and we’ve republished it below with his permission:

Exciting news for Downtown Austell!

Yesterday, Council passed the Infill Overlay District, also known as the Downtown Overlay District (DOD), aligning our downtown zoning with the 2021 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Study and the 2022 Comprehensive Plan. This creates greater clarity for residents, local businesses, property owners, and developers regarding the future vision for downtown Austell.

Here are some highlights of the new ordinance:

• In the Central Downtown area, mixed-use buildings (retail, restaurants, and offices on the ground floor with residential units above) may now be developed up to five stories in height.

• In the Downtown Transition area, buildings may be developed up to three stories.

• New housing options, including ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), cottage courts, duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, live/work units and condominiums, now have a clear path forward in downtown.

• Setbacks have been significantly reduced, allowing buildings to be located closer together, creating a more walkable environment and helping bring Austell back to its historic, pedestrian-friendly roots.

This ordinance provides greater certainty for those who have already invested in downtown Austell, whether as residents, business owners, property owners, or patrons of our local businesses. It sends a clear message that the city is committed to the long-term revitalization and growth of our downtown.



Today, Austell has no bank, no grocery store, and, following the closure of Thomas Drugs earlier this year, no pharmacy within our city limits. These challenges did not emerge overnight. They are the result of decades of policies and development patterns that made it difficult for downtown to compete and grow. The Downtown Overlay District is one step toward changing that trajectory and creating the conditions necessary for investment and reinvestment.



This ordinance is something I have advocated for over several years, long before being elected to Council. Combined with the city’s recent transition to a city manager form of government and other long-term initiatives, we are laying the foundation for the next chapter of Austell’s growth.



Next up: reactivating the Downtown Development Authority.



Whether you’re a resident, business owner, volunteer, or elected official, you have the ability to shape the future of your community. Progress takes time, but change is happening, and we’re continuing to move Austell forward.



If you’d like to reach out to me, don’t hesitate to contact me at dcaffe@austellga.gov or (404) 780-4942.

(Final vote: 5-0, I abstained from voting)