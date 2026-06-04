Authority Brands to Relocate Headquarters to Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County is poised to gain almost 400 new jobs

Governor Brian Kemp this week announced that Authority Brands will establish its new headquarters in Cobb County, creating 390 jobs and investing $13 million over the next several years.

Authority is a portfolio of well-known home service brands which has 15 brands operating in more than 27 hundred territories and served by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Their portfolio is wide-ranging, spanning everything from electrical and plumbing to lawn care and pest control.

The company plans to establish its franchise success center at 200 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.

“We’re proud that Authority Brands has chosen to relocate to the No. 1 state for business, where our pro-jobs approach and strong workforce help companies succeed,” said Kemp. “They join a growing list of companies that choose the Peach State to start and grow their businesses.”

“Georgia is where Authority Brands’ next chapter begins,” said Jay Caiafa, CEO of Authority Brands, quoted in the press release from the governor’s office. “Metro Atlanta gives us access to exceptional talent, a business environment built for growth, and a community that understands what it means to build something. More than geography, this is a statement about how seriously we take our obligation to the franchise owners who’ve bet on our brands. We’re building an organization that can scale intelligently, invest in the right capabilities, and deliver the kind of support our franchisees deserve. Metro Atlanta is the perfect foundation for that.”

About the Cumberland area of Cobb County

The Cumberland area of Cobb County is one of metro Atlanta’s largest business, entertainment, and tourism centers. Located along Interstate 75 and Interstate 285 near the Fulton County line, Cumberland is home to major office developments, hotels, shopping destinations, and residential communities. The area serves as a regional employment hub and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Cumberland is perhaps best known as the home of The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park, which have transformed the district into a year-round destination for dining, entertainment, and sporting events. The area is also anchored by Cumberland Mall and is supported by the Cumberland Community Improvement District, which works to improve transportation, infrastructure, and economic development throughout the district.