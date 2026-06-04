Tenku Sushi Elevation Adds Rooftop Bar to East Cobb Dining Scene

By Mark Woolsey

The newest entry on the East Cobb dining scene has a quite appropriate name.

Tenku Sushi Elevation features finely crafted sushi, sashimi and nigiri amid a sleek dining room and sushi counter. The business threw open the doors at Avenue East Cobb a few weeks ago.

It also has a nifty rooftop bar, not a common sight in this corner of the county.

Part-owner Santo Phandj helms the hot spot.

His wife is also heavily involved in the operations side of the business that’s expanded beyond their original Woodstock location. In preparation for establishing their footprint, he says he and his spouse would eat out, sampling food and putting eyeballs both on menus and nearby tables.

“We’d study what people like and don’t like; that’s how we created the menu,” says Phandj.

It’s quite an extensive Japanese menu, which is also infused with influences from his native Indonesia (he‘s lived in the U.S. since shortly after the 1996 Olympics) and a bit of western influence as well.

On a recent visit the Asian eatery didn’t miss a beat on either food or service, but the sushi was the star of the show with nearly 40 varieties offered.

The tuna roll was to die for, with the fish tasting vibrant and the sticky rice perfectly chewy and tender.

The tuna is imported from Japan, by the way.

Sashimi and Nigiri were also well acquitted. Phandj talks up a strong and flavorful sauce that’s used in both categories. The sashimi and nigiri offerings include yellowtail, flounder and squid.

The restaurant also features an extensive appetizer list, including calamari, veggie spring rolls, octopus balls, miso soup and shrimp shumai.

Their wagyu beef is buttery and melt-in-your mouth savory. A variety of makimono classics are also offered, including the “Bubba Gump,” a creation of shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado, sweet soy reduction and mayo.

While his wife helps out, the newly-opened hot spot is not a family affair. Phanj has several partners, all of whom he worked with during his time at various Atlanta restaurants.

“We knew each other for a long time before we opened the restaurant, “Phandj says.

The result is an array of foods prepared with care and elegance. The menu is extensive, but quality doesn’t seem to suffer as a result.

The décor matches that, with tones of orange and black and extensive wood accents (but notably, no bamboo).

Officials with Avenue owner Jamestown Properties are appreciative of the recent addition to their diversifying and “upscaling” restaurant scene, praising Tenku’s reputation, menu and atmosphere.

And Jamestown isn’t done.

“We continue looking for operators that create compelling reasons to visit East Cobb’s hometown hangout,” said Adam Schwegman, head of retail leasing at the company.

On a recent weekday afternoon, the restaurant drew a steady and seemingly appreciative crowd. That appreciation comes from Phandj’s practiced eye.

He’s not worried about quality control he says, “when It comes directly from the market and I choose it myself.”

He indicates Tenku is not just working to superserve the customers coming in the door but is reaching out to the community as well.

“We want people to feel like they’re part of our family,” he says.

Visitors shouldn’t have much trouble spotting the place, it’s a standalone “jewel box” in the main plaza area.

Tenku Sushi Elevation, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 1900, Marietta.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.