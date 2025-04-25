More park and playground space coming to Kennesaw

Rendering of Adams Park recreational equipment from City of Kennesaw

By Rebecca Gaunt

In addition to the building of a new park, the playgrounds at the existing Kennesaw Station Park and Adams Park will soon offer more space and amenities to city residents.

Kennesaw City Council approved $137,262 in funds from impact fees Monday for the improvements to be completed by GameTime.



The company’s proposal put the cost for Adams Park at $79,863 and $57,399 for Kennesaw Station.

At Adams Park, GameTime will install a tandem zipline, replace the aging swing set, and fully upgrade the play structure designed for small children ages 2-6. Additional family and caregiver seating will also be installed.

The playground expansion at Kennesaw Station Park is designed to support the surrounding apartment communities. It will nearly double the size of the space, and improvements include replacing the swing set, adding a dome climber and a fox spring rider, and installing improved seating options. A new fence will be built around the perimeter.

Parks director Bill McNair said no trees needed to be removed at Adams Park, in response to a question from council member Madelyn Orochena who was concerned about shade.

Plans for the addition of Chalker Park at 3419 Cherokee St. are finally moving forward after delays related to budget constraints.

“We’re strategically phasing in this project, trying to optimize design elements to better align with the construction budget,” said assistant city manager Marty Hughes.

Patterson & Dewar Engineers will build upon the existing plans. The $87,870 contract includes design development, construction documents, procurement assistance, and construction administration. The park will have an inclusive playground, bathrooms, and parking.

Improvements are also coming to the 150-year-old Hiram Butler House at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

The Georgia General Assembly appropriated $500,000 for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR) to be used by the city for the historic preservation of the home. The mayor must sign an intergovernmental agreement with GDNR regarding the terms. The city has 20 years to use the funds.