Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, June 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, June 14, 2024, with a high near 95 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 71 degrees.

The poor air quality in the metro region is expected to continue for a third day in a row, as a Code Orange Air Quality Alert was issued again.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Juneteenth

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 87 96 in 2016 71 in 1955 Min Temperature M 69 79 in 2022 54 in 1968 Avg Temperature M 77.7 87.0 in 2022 65.0 in 1933 Precipitation M 0.15 1.56 in 1993 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 13 22 in 2022 0 in 1933 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 86.8 85.8 93.3 in 2011 73.5 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 68.6 67.2 72.7 in 1899 59.3 in 1997 Avg Temperature 77.7 76.5 82.6 in 2011 66.4 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.73 1.95 6.78 in 1912 0.00 in 2011 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 167 162 249 in 2011 42 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 70.3 68.3 72.0 in 2017 61.5 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 51.1 48.5 52.8 in 1880 41.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 60.7 58.4 62.3 in 2017 52.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.71 23.14 40.37 in 1929 11.85 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 573 460 624 in 2019 151 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”