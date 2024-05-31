Interim Marietta Police Chief David Beam recommended to fill the position long-term

Photo from City of Marietta website

Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton, Jr. recommended that interim Police Chief David Beam be appointed to that position for the long haul.

Beam has served as interim chief of the Marietta Police Department since January 1, 2024, when former Chief Marty Ferrell retired.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

Beam joined the department in 1986 and has served in the role as Deputy Chief since 1999. During his tenure with the City, he has operated in every part of the department and previously served as interim Chief from July 2006 to January 2007. The process to fill the position was extensive and included comprehensive background checks and panel interviews with qualified candidates. Following this deliberate process, Mr. Bruton determined that David Beam would be his recommended choice to City Council, who will consider the appointment in accordance with City Code.

State law requires public notice at least 14 days before the final vote. The Marietta City Council will vote on this recommendation at a special called meeting on Wednesday, June 12..

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau