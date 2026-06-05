Atlanta Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Friday as Ozone Levels Expected to Rise

Residents of the metro Atlanta area are being advised to limit certain outdoor activities Friday after state environmental officials issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert because of expected elevated ozone levels.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division issued the alert for Friday, June 5, warning that air quality conditions are expected to reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Under a Code Orange designation, outdoor air quality may pose health concerns for some individuals, particularly children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and those with heart or lung disease.

State officials said those groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon and early evening hours, when ozone concentrations are typically at their highest.

The alert was relayed by the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City on behalf of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division.

Additional information about air quality conditions and the Air Quality Index is available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow program.