Cobb BOC to hold special session on COVID-19 tomorrow

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet in special session tomorrow, Tuesday March 24, at 10:30 a.m. to “discuss the coronavirus pandemic, necessary steps to maintain critical county services, and possible measures to protect county residents.”

In the news release announcing the special session, Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote, “The meeting will be live-streamed on CobbTV’s outlets on cobbcounty.org, YouTube, and Facebook. Residents are urged to watch the live stream and avoid coming to the BOC room in person.”

“We continue to measure the appropriate response to this fast-moving situation,” said Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. “The Board will hear from the Director of the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department to help us decide how to respond to this unheralded public health crisis.”

The news release also announced the opening of the county’s Emergency Response Center.

“A new hotline designed to answer county-specific questions about the current situation was established at 770-590-5790. Callers can get answers about county operations, but health-related questions should still go to the state’s COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-268,” the news release stated.