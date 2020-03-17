Cobb & Douglas Public Health working on drive-through testing for COVID-19

According to Valerie Crowe, the spokesperson for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, CDPH is working with federal, state and local partners to expand COVID-19 testing as rapidly as possible.

These plans include drive-through testing for the highest-risk individuals, defined as “individuals, who if they had the virus, would dramatically impact many individuals in the entire community (e.g., healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, nursing home residents).”

Jim Miller Park is being considered as the test site.

In an email, Crowe wrote, “Georgia Public Health guidelines are being finalized this week and we are expecting shipments of test kits to our community. COVID-19 TESTING WILL NOT BE PROVIDED TO THE GENERAL COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME.“

“Individuals who may be experiencing symptoms are encouraged to isolate at home and to call their doctor or 911 if their conditions worsen,” wrote Crowe.