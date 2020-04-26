Cobb BOC meeting and public comment will be virtual

The regular meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 28, and will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You will be able to watch the meeting over several streaming sites, including; www.cobbcounty.org, the county’s cable TV access channel, the county’s YouTube channel, and the Cobb County Government Facebook page.

Public comment will also be virtual, and the number of commenters will be limited to 12. The comments will be audio-only, and you can sigh up by filling out a form at the following link: https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/BOC_PublicComment_4_28.

BOC work session and agenda

One day priorto the regular meeting, the agenda worksession will be held April 27 at 9 a.m., also available over the internet, and a work session will be held at 1:30 p.m.