Cobb Board of Commissioners to consider resolution condemning racism

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a resolution condemning racism at next Tuesday’s meeting. The resolution in its current form was posted by District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid on social media for public input.

The resolution reads:

Resolution Condemning Racism

WHEREAS, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners is deeply saddened and concerned by the tragic events that have occurred across the country and here in Georgia; and

WHEREAS, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners is expressly opposed to racism, bigotry, hate and violence in any form; and

WHEREAS, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners is committed to actively working against the damaging effects of racism and to ensuring the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and visits Cobb County; and

WHEREAS, people of all races, ethnicities, cultures and faith contribute to Cobb County’s strengths and well-being; and

WHEREAS, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will continue to be honest and transparent with internal and external stakeholders and will continue to build on the culture and trust within the community; and

WHEREAS, in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens and visitors, the Board wishes to condemn racism, bigotry, hate and violence which can no longer be tolerated in Georgia and in particular Cobb County.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners that we stand with all citizens of Cobb County against racism and reaffirm our commitment to fighting for racial and economic justice, gender equality, and human and civil rights for all.

This _____________ day of _______________, 2020

Public comment signup for virtual meeting

If you would like to comment publicly on this, or any other issue, at next week’s meeting, there will also be the traditional 12 public comment spots open, and people wishing to address the Board can do so by visiting the following link:

https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/BOC_PublicComment_June9