Cobb COVID-19 cases and deaths by zip code

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) now releases the county for Cobb and Douglas county COVID-19 total confirmed cases and deaths sorted by zip code.

This table represents the known cases and deaths as of the morning of June 30, 2020.

The statistics by CDPH are gathered from the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the data for both Cobb and Douglas Counties are extracted and posted to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health COVID-19 daily report page.

We’ve sorted the zip codes into numerical order.

Zip Code Total Confirmed Cases Total Deceased 30008 397 27 30060 548 33 30062 253 12 30064 235 17 30066 217 9 30067 278 7 30068 140 16 30075 21 0 30080 331 9 30082 166 11 30101 210 6 30102 55 3 30106 226 9 30122 156 2 30126 328 13 30127 430 26 30134 206 9 30144 233 6 30152 223 24 30168 268 1 30318 2 1 30328 1 0 30339 98 4

For more state and county-wide data

The daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health is posted daily at 3 p.m.

In addition to the total confirmed cases, hospitalization and death, the report includes other information such as demographic breakdown by race/ethnicity, sex and age.

You can also download the data in CSV format at this link, so you can open it in a spreadsheet and build different views of the data yourself.

There is also a guide to understanding the data here.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways. Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete. Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting