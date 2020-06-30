Cobb COVID-19 cases and deaths by zip code

Hot Topics

coronavirus under electron microscope in article about Cobb COVID-19 cases by zip codeCoronavirus under electron microscope (image by Felipe Esquivel Reed, licensed under CC-SA 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 30, 2020

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) now releases the county for Cobb and Douglas county COVID-19 total confirmed cases and deaths sorted by zip code.

This table represents the known cases and deaths as of the morning of June 30, 2020.

The statistics by CDPH are gathered from the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the data for both Cobb and Douglas Counties are extracted and posted to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health COVID-19 daily report page.

We’ve sorted the zip codes into numerical order.

Zip CodeTotal Confirmed CasesTotal Deceased
3000839727
3006054833
3006225312
3006423517
300662179
300672787
3006814016
30075210
300803319
3008216611
301012106
30102553
301062269
301221562
3012632813
3012743026
301342069
301442336
3015222324
301682681
3031821
3032810
30339984

For more state and county-wide data

The daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health is posted daily at 3 p.m.

In addition to the total confirmed cases, hospitalization and death, the report includes other information such as demographic breakdown by race/ethnicity, sex and age.

You can also download the data in CSV format at this link, so you can open it in a spreadsheet and build different views of the data yourself.

There is also a guide to understanding the data here.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways.

Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete.

Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting

