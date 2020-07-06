DeLancy endorses Edwards in District 4 race

Renters rights advocate Monica DeLancy, who came in third place in the Democratic primary race for Cobb County Commissioner from District 4, endorsed first-place candidate Shelia Edwards for the August 11 run-off.

[Correction: when we initially posted this article we scrambled the names in the headline. We regret the error.]

The run-off pits Edwards against Monique Sheffield.

Delancy wrote in her endorsement:

I am Monica Evette DeLancy, a resident of District 4 in Cobb County and an advocate for my community.

I was a candidate in the Primary Election for Commissioner, and although I did not finish first, I left my mark on the race as I garnered the third highest votes.

I know that my important work in the community must continue and the first order of business for me is electing our next Commissioner.

The candidate that I am supporting understands the issues that working families like mine face every day and will be a champion for us on our issues.

Like me, she raised two children on her own and knows that every decision that you make as a parent will ultimately impact your children. She also knows firsthand the dual responsibilities of being a good parent while working full time to provide food, shelter, and clothing for your children. This is the candidate that has my support and my endorsement.

I am honored today to endorse Shelia Edwards as Commissioner for District 4 and I give her my full support to achieve victory during the Runoff Election on August 11th.

The selection of our next Commissioner must be based on the best person to lead us forward and there should be no doubt that Shelia Edwards is the best qualified person based on her work and her leadership in our community.

She and I have both gone before the Board of Commissioners to advocate on issues including affordable housing, zoning issues, and the rights of renters. I have personally witnessed her advocacy for economic development and good paying jobs to come to our community, which for me is the qualities of a true leader.

In addition to a high level of professionalism and a strong work ethic, Shelia has working knowledge and understanding of government and business and will begin working for us on day one.

I urge my supporters and those who gaveme their vote during the Primary to return to the polls to vote for Shelia Edwards during the Runoff Election. I have the deepest professional respect for Shelia, and she has my highest endorsement. If you have any questions about my endorsement of Shelia Edwards for Cobb County Commissioner, please contact me at monicadelancy@hotmail.com.