Marietta Power to provide rebates to electric customers

The following was posted to the City of Marietta website announcing rebates for customers of Marietta Power due to the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

MARIETTA – During the Board of Lights and Water meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the board unanimously voted to provide rebates to all Marietta Power electric customers for a period between March 1st and August 31st.

In an effort to help customers during this public health crisis, Marietta Power originally suspended service disconnects for both residential and commercial customers for nonpayment from March 18 – June 15, 2020.

While service disconnects resumed on June 16, 2020, special payment plans for customers who experienced COVID-related hardships were offered which allowed extending the payment of past due amounts up to six (6) months. As Marietta Power remains committed to helping customers during these uncertain times, the Board has now voted to provide a two percent rebate for paid electrical services for the period between March 1st and August 31st. To receive the rebate, a customer must have an active account on August 31st. Of the two percent rebate, one percent of that amount will be credited back to the individual commercial or residential accounts and the remaining one percent will be set aside to be used by the Board for COVID relief.

Additionally, you may qualify for assistance from various utility assistance agencies. To access a list of agencies, visit the website.

As always, you can contact the Customer Care Department if you have questions or need assistance at 770-794-5150 or by email to thepower@mariettaga.gov.