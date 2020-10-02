Cobb GOP officials, activists to hold Voices for America rally

Local GOP officials, candidates and activists are holding an event tomorrow morning entitled “Voices for America, Silent No More, Back the Blue.”

The rally begins with the staging of a caravan at the Cobb Civic Center at 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday October 2.

The caravan will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and travel along Powder Springs Road to the Al Bishop Center on 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

The event will begin with music at 11 a.m. featuring Dean Taylor and the Better Days.

Beginning at 12 p.m. a list of speakers, including Sen. David Perdue, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, GOP Congressional candidate Karen Handel, State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, and Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd.

Also speaking will be retired police officers and family members of police officers.

Photos will be taken alongside a Trump 2020 campaign bus.