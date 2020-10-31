Georgia Power: 78,000 customers remain without power as of Saturday morning

Georgia Power distributed the following press release just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning updating the progress on returning power to those customers still without electricity due to Hurricane Zeta:

Georgia Power continues restoration efforts and has already restored electric service to more than 700,000 customers following Hurricane Zeta. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, approximately 78,000 customers are without power across Georgia. The company is working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers.

Based on the impact of Hurricane Zeta across the Southeast and other storm activity in the country, the availability of additional resources from other utilities to assist with restoration efforts in Georgia is limited. The company will continue updating regional restoration estimates as often as possible and as additional resources from other utilities are secured. Currently, the company has secured resources from 14 states to support restoration efforts.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta is widespread and covering the northern half of the state and is similar to the damage seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018. As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power’s service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph for more than two hours, along with sustained winds of 25-40 mph for more than five hours straight. Teams continue experiencing challenges including downed trees and roads blocked that must be cleared to enter certain areas.

The company will continue updating estimated restoration times as they become available.

Restoration progress since the beginning of the storm has been largely possible thanks to Georgia’s advanced electric grid, which allows the company to reroute and restore power even when weather conditions prevent work in the field, as well as early work of crews. All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field today working to assess damage and restore power.