Georgia Power reports power restored to nearly 675,000 customers

Georgia Power reported in a press release this afternoon that power has been restored to nearly 675,000 customers, and they repeated their earlier estimate that power would be restored to 95 percent of affected customers by Sunday evening.

The press release is reprinted below:

Georgia Power continues damage assessment and restoration efforts and has already restored electric service to nearly 675,000 customers following Hurricane Zeta. As of 1 p.m. Friday, approximately 180,000 customers are without power across Georgia. The company expects power to be restored to 95% of customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta by Sunday night, and the company is working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers.

Based on the impact of Hurricane Zeta across the Southeast and other storm activity in the country, the availability of additional resources from other utilities to assist with restoration efforts in Georgia is limited. The company will continue updating regional restoration estimates as often as possible and as additional resources from other utilities are secured. Currently, the company has secured resources from 14 states and Canada to support restoration efforts.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta is similar to the damage seen after Hurricane Michael impacted the state in 2018. As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power’s service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph for more than two hours, along with sustained winds of 25-40 mph for more than five hours straight. As damage assessment continues, damage reports include more than 350 broken poles, 120 damaged transformers and 1,600 spans of wire down. Teams continue experiencing challenges including downed trees and roads blocked that must be cleared to enter certain areas.

While the company continues to assess damage, customers in the hardest hit areas should plan ahead for the potential of extended outages, possibly days, due to the vast damage from the storm.

Restoration progress since the beginning of the storm has been largely possible thanks to Georgia’s advanced electric grid, which allows the company to reroute and restore power even when weather conditions prevent work in the field, as well as early work of crews. All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field today working to assess damage and restore power.

In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps: