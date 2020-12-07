Christi Malec named new Marietta deputy fire chief

Christi Malec has been named the new deputy fire chief for the City of Marietta.

According to the news release from the City of Marietta announcing the promotion, Malec was chosen to replace retired Deputy Chief Danny Rackley.

“I am very excited that Christi accepted this position,” said Chief Tim Milligan in the news release. “Her experience, leadership, and passion for the fire service will be instrumental as we continue to deliver exceptional service to the community and the citizens we serve.”

Malec has served in the department for 21 years. She joined in 1999 and spent most of her career in Fire Suppression.

“I’m honored to serve the City of Marietta and citizens in my new role,” Malec said in the news release. “Through my experience and dedication to the Marietta Fire Department, I am humbled by the opportunity I have been given to lead such an outstanding group of men and women.”

According to the news release, “She is a Paramedic, HazMat Technician, and Fire Inspector. Malec’s first promotion was Firefighter Engineer in 2004, then Lieutenant in 2013, followed by Commander in 2015, and Assistant Chief in March of 2019.”

From 2015 until 2017 she worked in the Fire Prevention Division as Deputy Fire Marshal.

Malec received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology from Eastern Kentucky University and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.