ARC improves search function on its resource website for seniors

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) has enhanced the search function on it’s Empowerline website, a resource database for seniors.

According to the website, Empowerline is “the front desk for people who need help navigating life changes and surprise obstacles in their homes, with their health, and in their communities. We can help connect you to privately and publicly funded resources from more than 26,000 community-based providers.”

Here’s how the ARC describes their enhancements in a news release:

The website, Empowerline.org, now enables users to search a free consumer-friendly database of thousands of services in the region, from caregiving and financial assistance to healthcare and legal help. Consumers can search by type of service, look up a particular provider name, and filter results by county. The database is continually updated and vetted by ARC as the Atlanta Area Agency on Aging.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to ensure that Empowerline is easy to use, so that older adults and individuals with disabilities can access the trusted services and supports they need to thrive as independently as possible,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging and Independence Services for the news release.

Some topics and features of Empowerline

Empowerline has a number of different search categories, including Active Aging, Aging in Place, Caregiving, Managing a Chronic Illness, Managing a Disability, and a category for professionals.

As an example of a typical search, imagine this situation:

Imagine you’re a senior who finds yourself in need of legal assistance related to your age.

First you would visit the home page, which looks like this:

Then you would select the menu item “Search Services” on the home page which will take you to a page that looks like the image below. On the pulldown menus, I’ve selected Assistance and Benefits on “Select Category”, Elder Law Attorneys from “Select Service,” and Cobb County from “Counties Served.”

When you hit “Search,” you’re taken to the map below. In this case there is one red pin for a nearby elder law attorney.

For more information

For more information, take a look at the news release from the ARC, reprinted below:

