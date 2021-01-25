Georgia gasoline price rose, but more slowly

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump rose over the past week, but the increase was less than in the recent past.

The press release states:

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent more than a week ago, 17 cents more than last month, and 14 cents less than this time last year. It now costs motorists $33.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.30 less than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“The higher price of crude is outweighing sustained low gasoline demand and a build in gasoline supply,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Georgians can expect gas prices to continue to climb through at least the end of the month.”

Why are prices rising?

AAA said the following factors went into the current price rise:

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $2.39. Pump prices increased nominally this week, while gas demand increased substantially from 7.53 million barrels a day to 8.11 million barrels a day last week, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Total domestic gasoline supplies decreased by 300,000 barrels to 245.2 million barrels and total crude utilization across domestic refineries took a small step forward from 82 percent to 82.5 percent. All of these factors, including sustained higher crude prices, have contributed to higher pump prices for drivers and will likely lead to continued increases in pump prices in the weeks ahead.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $2.216, roughly 2 cents lower than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.