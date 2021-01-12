Hot Topics

Rep. David Scott to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

Flyer for David Scott COVID-19 vaccine town hallFlyer courtesy of Rep. David Scott

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 11, 2021

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District will host a telephone town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine, tomorrow, January 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

His office issued the following press release describing the event:

WASHINGTON, DC—Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5:30-6:30pm, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) will host a telephone town hall and briefing alongside health experts and medical professionals to provide the latest updates and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The telephone town hall is free and open to residents of Georgia’s Thirteenth District. Visit https://davidscott.house.gov/live/  to receive a call to join the telephone town hall on Tuesday evening. 

WHAT: Congressman David Scott’s COVID-19 Vaccine Telephone Town Hall

WHO: 

  • Congressman David Scott, Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District Representative
  • Dr. Colleen Kelley, Associate Professor at the Emory University School of Medicine – Division of Infectious Diseases & Principal Investigator for Moderna’s Vaccine Trial
  • Dr. Jeffrey Hines, Medical Director with Wellstar Health System’s Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity
  • Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health
  • Dr. Sudha Reddy, Emergency Services Physician with Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services   
  • Dr. Lynn Paxton, District Health Director for Fulton County Board of Health

WHEN: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

SIGN UP: https://davidscott.house.gov/live/

