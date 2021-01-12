Rep. David Scott to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District will host a telephone town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine, tomorrow, January 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
His office issued the following press release describing the event:
WASHINGTON, DC—Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5:30-6:30pm, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) will host a telephone town hall and briefing alongside health experts and medical professionals to provide the latest updates and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The telephone town hall is free and open to residents of Georgia’s Thirteenth District. Visit https://davidscott.house.gov/live/ to receive a call to join the telephone town hall on Tuesday evening.
WHAT: Congressman David Scott’s COVID-19 Vaccine Telephone Town Hall
WHO:
- Congressman David Scott, Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District Representative
- Dr. Colleen Kelley, Associate Professor at the Emory University School of Medicine – Division of Infectious Diseases & Principal Investigator for Moderna’s Vaccine Trial
- Dr. Jeffrey Hines, Medical Director with Wellstar Health System’s Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity
- Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Dr. Sudha Reddy, Emergency Services Physician with Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services
- Dr. Lynn Paxton, District Health Director for Fulton County Board of Health
WHEN: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
SIGN UP: https://davidscott.house.gov/live/
