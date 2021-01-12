Rep. David Scott to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District will host a telephone town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine, tomorrow, January 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON, DC—Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5:30-6:30pm, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) will host a telephone town hall and briefing alongside health experts and medical professionals to provide the latest updates and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The telephone town hall is free and open to residents of Georgia’s Thirteenth District. Visit https://davidscott.house.gov/live/ to receive a call to join the telephone town hall on Tuesday evening.

WHAT: Congressman David Scott’s COVID-19 Vaccine Telephone Town Hall