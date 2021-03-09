Virtual Harriet Tubman Day fundraising event

The Powder Springs-based Harriet Tubman Learning Center is hosting a virtual Harriet Tubman Day program and fundraising event on Wednesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The program will be held via Zoom, and you can access it using the Meeting ID 9888218686.

According to the news release from the City of Powder Springs, “The online event is set to feature keynote speaker Pauline Copes-Johnson, the great-great grandniece of Tubman and her oldest living descendant. Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman is set to take part in the event along with several others, including two members of Congress: U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.).”

According to the Harriet Tubman Learning Center website:

The Harriet Tubman Learning Center was established in February of 2015 by President & Founder Rita Daniels along with Board Member Geraldine Copes-Daniels to initiate the HTLC. These visionaries took personal responsibility for making a positive impact on literacy. Their goal is to initiate strategies that will provide exceptional science-based programs proven to empower youth and propel them towards future sustainability.