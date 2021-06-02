Cobb County announces road closings for summer construction

Cobb County announced road closings of three county roads for the summer construction season.

The announcement on the county’s website highlighted projects on Cheatham Hill Road, Willeo Road at the county’s border with Fulton County, and Barnes Mill Road between Merritt and Cedar Bluff Way.

The Cobb DOT web page for the project describes the Cheatham Hill Road work as follows:

Cheatham Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between Ward Creek Drive and Cavan Drive starting June 1 and ending August 2 for water main relocation. Through traffic will be routed along John Ward Road and Macland Road/SR 360. To accommodate Cheatham Hill Road detour traffic, John Ward Road will be temporarily re-striped to add dual left-turn only lanes from John Ward Road to Macland Road. This re-striping will be in effect May 27th for the duration of the Cheatham Hill Road closure.

The Willeo Road closure is described as follows:

Willeo Road will be closed to through traffic between Bywater Trail and Timber Ridge Trail/Lower Roswell Road starting June 1 and ending September 29 for bridge replacement activities. Through traffic will be routed along Timber Ridge Road, SR 120/ Roswell Road, and Willeo Road between SR 120/ Roswell Road and Riverside Road.

Finally, the Cobb DOT describes the Barnes Mill Road closure as follows:

Cobb-Marietta Water Authority Project/Water Main: Barnes Mill Road will be closed to through traffic between the Merritt Road/Wallace Road intersection to Cedar Bluff Way starting June 1 and ending July 30. Through traffic will be routed along Wallace Rd, North Marietta Pkwy/SR 120, and Roswell Rd/SR 120. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) /email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).

All three projects were scheduled to begin yesterday, June 1, and progress reports are available on the links for each project provided above.