The Battery Atlanta announces upcoming events

ATLANTA (July 29, 2021) –The Battery Atlanta, Cobb County’s open-air lifestyle campus, will be bustling all month long with entertaining activities. This August, The Battery Atlanta will serve up unmatched offerings from its restaurants including Wednesday Crab Night at El Super Pan and Service Industry Sundays at TAPS at Ph’East. The work-play-live destination welcomes the Atlanta Wine Walk on Aug. 21, offering wine lovers a full culinary and wine affair. The soundtrack of summer continues at Coca-Cola Roxy and Park Bench with classic and pop performances all month long.
Atlanta Wine Walk
Saturday, Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m.
Hosted by Sports & Social, Chateau Ste. Michelle presents the Atlanta Wine Walk benefitting The Braves Foundation. Guests and VIPs will enjoy wine and food pairings, a souvenir glass, live entertainment, shopping and more as they uncork and unwind! To register for the event, guests can visit axs.com.
Outdoor Activities:
Farmers Market presented by UnitedHealthcare
Sundays (excluding home gamedays) from 1-4 p.m.
Families and friends are invited to stroll and shop a variety of handcrafted and homegrown products on non-event days at the Plaza Green. Local rotating vendors at the open-air market include Organix by Tay, Martha’s Boy Bakeshop, Lumeria Body Care, Mind Your Own Beeswax LLC, Southern Crust, Blue Ribbon Bakery, Sweet Auburn Bread, Hot Rod Popcorn, Island Seafood, David’s Garden Super Bee, Koala Sprouts, Ice Cream Candle and Farm Hounds.
Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente
Mondays (excluding home gamedays) from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente on non-event days at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online. Participants are required to bring a mat and are encouraged to bring water. A live stream on Facebook and past sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans virtually on gamedays.
Cornhole ATL Summer League
Tuesdays from 6:30-9 p.m.
A tailgate favorite is now a league of its own! Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the summer season’s final tournament. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes.
The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by UnitedHealthcare
A brisk walk can curb cravings, reduce stress and offer a healthy way to catch up with friends and family! Get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus.
American Red Cross Blood Drives:
The American Red Cross continues their blood drive at The Battery Atlanta! All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win special Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways, while supplies last.
- Konica Minolta Conference Center (parking available in Delta Deck)
Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
Interested donors can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App with sponsor code ‘DeltaATL’ to schedule an appointment in advance. Free parking is available in the Delta Deck for donors and free 3-hour parking is available in the Red Deck.
Select Retail and Restaurant Promotions:
Motown Mondays at Omni Hotel
Guests can enjoy classic Motown tunes and delicious drinks served by bar Manager Alberto Lares at the Lobby Bar located on the third floor every Monday night.
Kids Eat Free Tuesdays at Goldberg’s Fine Foods
Families can take advantage of a free kids’ menu item with the purchase of one adult meal at the New York style deli and restaurant.
Wednesday Crab Night at El Super Pan
Visitors can score $19 snow crabs and $10 32 oz Coors Lights served from 5-10 p.m. every Wednesday.
C. Ellet’s Jazz Brunch
Hungry patrons can enjoy a delicious variety of brunch favorites accompanied by live music between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Sunday Service Industry Night at TAPS at Ph’East
Service industry employees can access all drink specials every Sunday starting at 9 p.m.
Park Bench Events:
The popular dueling piano bar and live music venue has announced a line-up of live shows this month, in addition to its DJ party and Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench programming. Visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar for more information.
- Party-Country, Pop, and Dance Hits! Following the Braves Game
Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1:30-5 p.m.
- Piano and Multi-Instrument Show
Thursday, Aug. 5 at 9:30 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos Show! Following the Braves Game
Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m.
- 90 Proof Band! Following the Braves Game
Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. – Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
- Party-Country, Pop, and Dance Hits! Following the Braves Game
Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. – Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.
- Rickey T. Cole Duo Acoustic/Electric Party-Country Hits Show
Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. – Monday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos Show! Following the Braves Game
Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Rockin 3-Player Dueling Pianos Show
Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Coca-Cola Roxy Events:
The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is keeping summer alive! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings classic rock and pop hits to the stage. Review enhanced venue safety guidelines here.
- Louis The Child
Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
- Pro Trader Live
Saturday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m.
- Kesha
Thursday, Aug. 26at 8 p.m.
- PRIMUS – A tribute to Kings
Tuesday. Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow public safety guidelines while on property.
