The Battery Atlanta announces upcoming events

The Battery Atlanta issued the following press release announcing an extensive schedule of upcoming events:

ATLANTA (July 29, 2021) –The Battery Atlanta, Cobb County’s open-air lifestyle campus, will be bustling all month long with entertaining activities. This August, The Battery Atlanta will serve up unmatched offerings from its restaurants including Wednesday Crab Night at El Super Pan and Service Industry Sundays at TAPS at Ph’East. The work-play-live destination welcomes the Atlanta Wine Walk on Aug. 21, offering wine lovers a full culinary and wine affair. The soundtrack of summer continues at Coca-Cola Roxy and Park Bench with classic and pop performances all month long.

Atlanta Wine Walk

Saturday, Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m.

Hosted by Sports & Social, Chateau Ste. Michelle presents the Atlanta Wine Walk benefitting The Braves Foundation. Guests and VIPs will enjoy wine and food pairings, a souvenir glass, live entertainment, shopping and more as they uncork and unwind! To register for the event, guests can visit axs.com.

Outdoor Activities:

Farmers Market presented by UnitedHealthcare

Sundays (excluding home gamedays) from 1-4 p.m.

Families and friends are invited to stroll and shop a variety of handcrafted and homegrown products on non-event days at the Plaza Green. Local rotating vendors at the open-air market include Organix by Tay, Martha’s Boy Bakeshop, Lumeria Body Care, Mind Your Own Beeswax LLC, Southern Crust, Blue Ribbon Bakery, Sweet Auburn Bread, Hot Rod Popcorn, Island Seafood, David’s Garden Super Bee, Koala Sprouts, Ice Cream Candle and Farm Hounds.

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

Mondays (excluding home gamedays) from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente on non-event days at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online. Participants are required to bring a mat and are encouraged to bring water. A live stream on Facebook and past sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans virtually on gamedays.

Cornhole ATL Summer League

Tuesdays from 6:30-9 p.m.

A tailgate favorite is now a league of its own! Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the summer season’s final tournament. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes.

The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by UnitedHealthcare

A brisk walk can curb cravings, reduce stress and offer a healthy way to catch up with friends and family! Get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus.

American Red Cross Blood Drives:

The American Red Cross continues their blood drive at The Battery Atlanta! All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win special Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways, while supplies last.