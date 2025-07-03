In a closely watched 2026 midterm in Georgia, even down-ballot legislative races are already abuzz

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

July 2, 2025

The 2026 general election is still more than a year away, but plenty of hats are being thrown into the proverbial ring to run for U.S. senator, Georgia governor and other top positions.

But there are other, smaller proverbial rings into which more modest hats are also already being tossed.

All 180 seats in the state House and all 56 in the state Senate will be up for grabs on ballots around the state, and the results will shape what laws Peach Staters live under in 2027 and beyond, as well as the partisan makeup under the Gold Dome. Currently, the House includes 100 Republicans and 80 Democrats and the Senate has 33 Republicans and 23 Democrats.

Official qualifying doesn’t begin until the spring, but here’s a look at some of the candidates who have already announced their intentions to run or filed paperwork with the Georgia Ethics Commission’s campaign finance system.

Replacements for senators seeking higher office

Expect to see plenty of new faces in the Senate in particular, as ambitious senators shoot their shots at positions of greater power. That includes President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy of Macon, who is stepping down in the hopes of upgrading his title to lieutenant governor.

Two Republicans have filed paperwork so far to run for Kennedy’s seat. Former state Rep. Lauren Daniel, who was defeated in her 2024 GOP primary by now-state Rep. Noelle Kahaian of Locust Grove, is set to face off against attorney Steven McNeel.

In a post on social media, Daniel styled herself as a committed backer of conservative causes.

“In a culture where traditional values are under attack from the radical left and many politicians are afraid to fight, I am willing to do just that,” she said. “As a staunch conservative, mother of four and unabashed supporter of the America First policies championed by President Trump, I believe I can represent middle Georgia in an effective way without compromising our values.”

McNeel was not immediately available for comment, but according to his bio on the website for the law firm where he works, he has a degree in political science from the University of Georgia, is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and specializes in bodily injury, wrongful death, workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law.

Two Democrats have filed paperwork to replace Decatur Democratic Sen. Emanuel Jones, who is among the Democrats challenging Congressman David Scott next year.

Larry Johnson, a former longtime DeKalb County commissioner, said on his website that he hopes to “bring his experience, leadership, and bold vision to Georgia fighting for better schools, economic justice, and stronger communities.”

But before he can do that, he’ll need to defeat Kate Denny, a nurse and mom from Avondale Estates, who garnered attention when she pressed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to do more to oppose President Donald Trump at an April town hall.

Denny said she plans to make a formal announcement in the coming days and hit the campaign trail early, speaking to voters about kitchen table issues.

“I care deeply about the things that we all care about in this district: housing, health care, childcare, wages, everything that will help all of us come together and elevate ourselves and our neighbors,” she said.

Rep. Will Wade, a Dawsonville Republican, is seeking to move across the Capitol with a run to replace Dahlonega Republican Sen. Steve Gooch, who is running for lieutenant governor. Lumpkin County Commission Chair Chris Dockery and Dawson County business owner Douglas Sherill have both announced plans to run for Wade’s seat in the House.

Sandy Springs Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin has announced plans to run for lieutenant governor, and so far, two Republicans have filed paperwork to run for his seat, Michael Dvorscak, who works in commercial real estate, and financial analyst Carson McQueen. McLaurin won his seat in 2022 with 54.7% of the vote. He didn’t have a Republican opponent in 2024.

Four Republican candidates have filed paperwork to replace Athens Republican Sen. Bill Cowsert: Michael Broun, an attorney at Cowsert’s law firm; Oconee County Republican Steven Todd Strickland; Marc McMain, a small business owner and former Walton County GOP Chair, and Doug McKillip, who previously served in the House as a Democrat and later as a Republican.

Bret Dunn, a former Marine Corps captain and judge advocate general, is the sole candidate so far seeking to replace Sen. Brian Strickland, who is running for attorney general.

Toombs County Commission Chairman David Sikes is the only one so far to file paperwork for a bid for the seat of Sen. Blake Tillery, who has filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor but not officially launched a campaign.

Whose House?

In the House, a high-profile grudge match and a race between a 10-year incumbent and a reality TV dentist could be shaping up to be top races to watch.

Buford Republican state Rep. Sandy Donatucci won her seat by a hair in 2024 – with more than 30,000 votes cast, she won by just 80 votes – over the Democratic incumbent, former Rep. Farooq Mughal.

But Mughal is hoping to mount a comeback – he officially launched his campaign earlier this month, and Democrats are hoping distaste with the party in the White House will help his chances in the swingingest of Georgia’s swing districts.

“Economic uncertainty and Trump’s reckless tariff policies are straining Georgia businesses. Rising healthcare costs and the consequences of Georgia’s extreme abortion ban are harming our families,” Mughal said in a statement. “We need a representative who understands how to bring home resources for safer schools, stronger neighborhoods, and to protect our quality of life from overdevelopment and corporate land grabs. I believe in putting people over politics and delivering real solutions for our community.”

Donatucci, a sales professional and military spouse, has pitched herself as a common-sense Republican who will focus on improving the economy and boosting public safety.

“My promise to the people of House District 105 was to stand up for what is best for our families,” reads a statement on her website. “At the State Capitol, I am working to bring a common-sense approach to the challenges that we all face. Together, I know we can find solutions to secure a safer and more prosperous future for our families and community.”

Lithonia Democratic Rep. Doreen Carter, who was sworn into office in 2015, could be facing a challenge from Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a dentist and one of the stars of “Married to Medicine” on Bravo. The reality TV show follows the lives of Kimes and other women medical professionals in Atlanta.

Numerous incumbents from both parties are set to face challengers in their party primaries and in the November general. For now, some of them are just bracing for it, including Sandy Springs Democratic Rep. Esther Panitch, who, in a fundraising post on social media, said she expects a primary challenger to mount a campaign “rooted in far-left ideology.”

For the most part, the incumbents will be at a strong advantage, but one race House Democrats could be sweating is the one for House District 128 represented by Sandersville Democrat Mack Jackson.

Jackson survived one of 2024’s squeakiest squeakers. Jackson surpassed Republican challenger Tracy Wheeler by 48 votes out of more than 27,000 votes cast.

So far, one Republican may have eyes to squeak past Jackson in 2026. Thomas Wilkerson of Warrenton has filed paperwork to run for the House in District 128.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.