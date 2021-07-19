Kennesaw’s annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ returns for 20th year

The popular Pigs & Peaches BBQ festival is coming on August 20 and 21 in Adams Park in Kennesaw.

The festival includes a competition sanctioned by both the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the Georgia BBQ Championship, so all you barbecue chefs should get your aprons and BBQ forks ready.

Musical acts on the Main Stage include the Paul Hand Band, Angie Lynn Carter, Flying Buffaloes, Same Holladay & Kaitlyn Hanks, The Shetlands, Bach to Rock Sandy Plains featuring Bella Delle and the School of Rock East Cobb House Band.

The Locally Brewed Stage will feature Men in Blues, Josh Gilbert Band, Run Katie Run, School of Rock West Cobb, Stephanie Berlanga, Levi Ransom, Bad Guru and Ezra Jacob.

For more detailed information see the press release for the festival, reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (July 19, 2021) — Festival fans and music lovers are invited to join Kennesaw Parks & Rec for two days of barbeque bliss at the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on Friday, August 20 from 6 – 10 p.m. and Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at Adams Park. From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 20th year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family-fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim, and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers. At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests, and new this year, a Kid’s ‘Que contest. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners. Music headliners on the Main Stage include the rock & pop group, the Paul Hand Band, on Friday, starting at 8:00 p.m., and the sound of 80’s arena songs from Shyanne on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Supporting acts include Angie Lynn Carter, Flying Buffaloes, Same Holladay & Kaitlyn Hanks, The Shetlands, Bach to Rock Sandy Plains featuring Bella Delle and the School of Rock East Cobb House Band. Musicians on the Locally Brewed Stage include Men in Blues, Josh Gilbert Band, Run Katie Run, School of Rock West Cobb, Stephanie Berlanga, Levi Ransom, Bad Guru and Ezra Jacob. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.