Road work on Veterans Memorial Highway continues

The road repair work to Veterans Memorial Highway continues. In addition to today’s work, This evening at 9 p.m. there will be more lane closures starting at 9 p.m. this evening and lasting until Monday morning.

This project is expected to continue until 2022.

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following press release with the details of the project:

ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install lane closures on US 278/SR 8/Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County this weekend from the Douglas County line to the Fulton County line, approximately 8 miles, to continue milling, inlay and resurfacing activities. Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway. Weather permitting, one lane will be closed on SR 8 eastbound from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 30 until 5 a.m. on Saturday, and on SR 8 westbound from 9 p.m. on Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday. Work crews will be patching the most damaged areas of the roadway in preparation for deep milling and resurfacing activities. The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2022. As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.