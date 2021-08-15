Acworth Board of Aldermen work session tomorrow

The Acworth Board of Aldermen will hold a work session tomorrow, Monday August 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415

The topics for discussion include the following:

A. Presentation of Police Department GACP State Recertification

B. Townhome Moratorium Update

C. City Manager Update

D. Executive Session -Personnel

Qualifying for Acworth elections also begin tomorrow, August 16

In addition to the work session, qualifying to run for office in the November 2, 2021 Acworth municipal general election also begins tomorrow.

The seats on this year’s ballot are the Mayor, Alderman Post 4, and Alderman Post 5

The notice on the Acworth web page provides the following details:

Qualifying for candidates will open Monday, August 16, 2021 and close on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The hours for qualifying shall be between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, but will close for a one (1) hour lunch break from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Qualifying shall be held at City Hall (Board Room), 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101. Each candidate must meet the qualifications for office as prescribed by State Law and Municipal Code. Each candidate or his or her designee shall file a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit, such form is available at www.sos.ga.gov and will also be provided at the qualifying location. The qualifying fee shall be payable by cash, check, or money order made out to the City of Acworth in the following amounts: MAYOR: $612.00

ALDERMAN: $396.00

Residents can register to vote in this election anytime from now until the close of business Monday, October 4, 2021.

Those who are qualified to register to vote for this election can click on “Register to Vote” at www.sos.ga.gov/elections or by appearing in person at any of the designated places for registering Cobb County residents.

Advancevoting will be available between October 12 and October 29. A schedule will be available on the www.CobbElections.org website no later than September 27.

For each of the three offices, the candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast is the winner. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, there will be a runoff on November 30.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following polling places:

ACWORTH 1A: Northstar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144

ACWORTH 1B: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth, GA 30101

ACWORTH 1C: North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main St., Acworth, GA 30101