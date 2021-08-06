Gusto! announces Grand Opening events for its East Cobb location

Quick-casual restaurant chain gusto! announced a grand opening event for their new location in East Cobb on Thursday August 19 including give-aways at the drive-through window and meal vouchers,

Ten percent of the sales from the first day will be donated to Bert’s Big Adventure , an organization that provides free, week-long trips to Walt Disney World for Atlanta-area children with chronic illnesses.

For further details, please read the company’s press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (August 5, 2021) – Fresh off of their addition to the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America,” gusto! creator Nate Hybl has announced the upcoming opening of the innovative, quick-casual restaurant’s eighth shop, coming to Parkaire Landing Shopping Center in East Cobb taking place on Thursday August 19.The exciting grand opening will not only introduce East Cobb to gusto!’s eclectic menu of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, but also a beautiful building that will bring good clean energy to the neighborhood. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with an exclusive opportunity to be one of the restaurant’s “First Fifty” customers. “We can’t wait to serve the East Cobber community, said Nate Hybl. “We’re particularly excited about making mom’s and dad’s lives easier with our new drive-thru!” To celebrate the grand opening of gusto! East Cobb, the team will be hosting one-of-a-kind grand opening activations including:

Free drive-thru service will be offered to East Cobbers on Saturday, August 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each car will receive up to two complimentary adult meals, and all kids’ meals will be free. All cars will receive a BOGO card to redeem on first purchase. Only one visit per day is permitted.

The first 50 guests will receive 10 complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “First Fifty” gusto! swag.

10% of sales from opening day will go to benefit Bert’s Big Adventure , an organization that provides a free, week-long trips to Walt Disney World for children with chronic illnesses in the Atlanta area.

With the opening of gusto! East Cobb, the local brand will also be bringing back a fan favorite: Buffalo Buttermilk Blue. This gusto is packed with flavor, including spicy buffalo sauce, pickled carrots + celery and fresh grape tomato salad tossed in a buttermilk blue cheese dressing and garnished with scallions.

The menu at gusto! East Cobb boasts the same bright and bold flavors as its fellow Atlanta-area locations but will build off of the success of the gusto! Chamblee drive thru. To customize an entrée, guests start by selecting a base of crisp mixed greens, seasoned brown rice, half and half (rice and greens) or a steamed flatbread wrap, thenpicking a protein such as grilled and spicy chicken, grilled umami tofu, grilled shrimp or the newest addition, baby bella mushrooms. To bring the bowl or wrap to life, guests choose a gusto, or signature flavor profile, like chili sesame BBQ, tzatziki lemon artichoke or sweet soy sriracha. gusto!’s beloved house-made sweet potato chips accompany every dish. Local operating partner Misty Granados oversees gusto! East Cobb and is charged with driving the location’s success and bringing the delicious brand to the neighborhood while developing long lasting relations with schools, churches and other community organizations and businesses. “I’m so happy to be a part of this community and can’t wait to shake up the fast food game here in East Cobb,” said Granados. As the former manager of the highly successful quick-casual concept Panera, and a proud member of the East Cobb community, Granados brings the extensive experience, knowledge and passion required to establish this new location. For more information, visit www.whatsyourgusto.com . To stay up-to-date on all things gusto!, follow the restaurant on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . About gusto!: Inspired by leadership expert Dale Carnegie’s immortal words to “live today with gusto,” innovative leader Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to disrupt the standard of quick-casual at every level. With an eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, gusto! offers beautifully balanced and customizable meals, prepared in record time. Beyond its distinctive food and format, gusto! offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion and positivity, setting it apart from other typical restaurant environments. Included in QSR magazine’s “40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020”, the INC. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies and named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “#1 Fastest Growing Company in Atlanta” in 2021, gusto! continues to make an impact on the communities within its soon-to-be 8 locations found in almost every Atlanta area neighborhood. For more information, visit whatsyourgusto.com.