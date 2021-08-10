KSU’s 56-year-old Howell Hall undergoes extensive renovation

When Kennesaw State University‘s Howell Hall was built in 1965, the 288-bed residence hall was housing for students at Southern Technical Institute, which had moved to Marietta in 1961.

Kennesaw Junior College, the predecessor to Kennesaw State University, had not even opened (classes began in 1966).

Southern Technical Institute later became Southern Polytechnic State University, which merged with KSU in 2015, bringing Howell Hall and it’s long history along with it.

Last week the newly renovated residence hall was unveiled.

A news release from KSU, written by Travis Highfield, described the work done to Howell Hall as follows:

The renovation reflects a complete overhaul of amenities for on-campus living. In addition to significant gains in energy efficiency, students now have access to modernized living quarters, state-of-the-art lounges and study spaces on each floor and an updated kitchenette. With more than 170 SALTO electronic locks, Howell Hall also becomes KSU’s first 100 percent electronic access building.

“Beyond meeting the needs of our growing student population, the new-look Howell Hall aligns with KSU’s mission of generating ways students can build a sense of community on campus and support their peers,” KSU Interim President Kathy Schwaig said in the news release. “From group study spaces to enhanced safety features, it reflects our dedication to creating not only a home, but also a first-class learning and living environment for students.”

Howell Hall housed athletes for Atlanta’s 1996 Summer Olympic games.

Now that the interior renovations have been finished, the exterior is scheduled to get a facelift too.